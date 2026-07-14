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Erika Kirk Chillingly Reveals 'I Saw Something I’m Still Trying to Put Into Words' While in Court With Husband Charlie's Alleged Assassin

Erika Kirk,Tyler Robinson,
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk came face to face with her husband's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson.

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July 14 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

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Erika Kirk touched on being in the courtroom with her husband Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, when she spoke at the 2026 Chapter Leadership Summit on Sunday, July 12.

The event featured a crowd of young Turning Point USA members.

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Erika Kirk Mentions Her Husband's Alleged Assassin

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Erika Kirk,Charlie Kirk'
Source: MEGA

While speaking at the 2026 Chapter Leadership Summit, Erika Kirk mentioned her husband's alleged assassin's upcoming trial.

"I just want to encourage you how important your choices are. Lazy people attract lazy people. Driven and motivated people attract driven and motivated people," the mother-of-two explained. "So every day you have a choice, just like that man that was in the courtroom who murdered my husband."

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Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

The widow said she's been through 'h---' but wanted to honor her late husband's 'commitment' to attending the event

Erika was aware that numerous people didn't expect her to show up to the event given that she was just in the Utah courtroom for a preliminary hearing.

"Throughout this whole time, I have had so many people ask, ‘Why are you doing this?’ When you have commitments, especially those that your loved one has made, you follow through on them, and it doesn’t matter how hard it is, doesn’t matter how tough life is, you gave your word, and between my husband and I, our word is our bond," she explained, referring to how she took over his role as CEO of the organization.

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'I Have Seen Something I'm Still Trying to Unpack'

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Source: @tpusa/x

Erika Kirk said she's 'still trying to unpack' what she saw in the courtroom.

Erika shared a chilling anecdote about the legal situation, vaguely sharing, "This past week, I have seen something I’m still trying to unpack and put into words."

"I would much rather our country look like this room than the inside of that courtroom. So that means having hard conversations," she continued, encouraging the youth to step outside their comfort zones.

"You do the hard thing. You do the right thing, and that’s what my husband did every single day," she stated. "Every day, and that’s what you guys do every day. You all flew here from across the country. I can take a plane too to be here after I’ve been through h--- this past week."

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Inside the Tragedy

Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk'
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson could receive the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder.

As OK! reported, Tyler was accused of fatally shooting Charlie while he spoke at a TPUSA event on the campus of Utah Valley University in September 2025.

After he turned himself in, he was charged with seven felony counts, including aggravated murder, which comes with the possibility of the death penalty.

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'I Had the Opportunity to Take Out Charlie Kirk'

Tyler Robinson,
Source: mega

Tyler Robinson allegedly said he had enough of Charlie Kirk's 'hatred.'

In exposed text messages between Tyler and his transgender lover, Lance Twiggs, Tyler said he was on a "mission" that day, adding, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it."

While Tyler has not revealed a motive, he allegedly texted Lance that he had enough of the right-wing activist's "hatred."

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