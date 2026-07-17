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'Erika Kirk Is a F——— Clown': Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Rips Charlie Kirk's Widow Over Her 'Trad Wife' Image

Split photo of Erika Kirk & Brianna Chickenfry
Source: MEGA

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia blasted Erika Kirk for her 'trad wife' image.

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July 17 2026, Published 6:44 a.m. ET

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Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia had some words to say about Erika Kirk.

On the July 12 episode of her "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast, she ripped into Charlie Kirk's widow, saying, "Erika Kirk is a f------ clown."

"She was a trad wife, didn’t want to do anything beforehand," she added.

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Brianna LaPaglia Blasted Erika Kirk Over Her Performative Activism

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Image of Brianna LaPaglia said Erika Kirk has been trying to capitalize Charlie Kirk's death to her advantage.
Source: MEGA

Brianna LaPaglia said Erika Kirk has been trying to capitalize Charlie Kirk's death to her advantage.

Brianna noted that Erika has been trying to capitalize on her husband's assassination last year and build a brand for herself while allegedly promoting her regressive version of women's roles in society.

"She was just there with Charlie Kirk and now she’s trying to act like she’s some big activist, some crazy lady that’s going to save all of women," she said.

"You’re putting women behind five million hundred steps and all the women that we were just talking about before this, the lady that’s going to Afghanistan, she’s probably going to the f------ — what is it — Turning Point USA," she raged.

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Source: @PlanBriUncut/YouTube

Brianna LaPaglia berated Erika Kirk for her performative activism on her podcast.

"All the trad wife 18-year-olds that haven’t even had their frontal lobe developed yet," she went on, saying that both Erika and her associates were "preying" on those younger women.

Brianna stated that the primary crowd attending these "group gatherings" is "a bunch of young women that don’t even know where they stand in the world yet because they haven’t experienced the real world yet."

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Image of Brianna LaPaglia said Erika Kirk brainwashes young women into falling victim to patriarchy.
Source: MEGA

Brianna LaPaglia said Erika Kirk brainwashes young women into falling victim to patriarchy.

"Then they go to Erika Kirk talking about how we shouldn’t be able to vote and that women should give all of their rights to the man of the household because that’s how patriarchy works and women are too emotional," she said, referring to the activist's speech during the Women's Leadership Summit held in June.

During her speech, Erika criticized feminism, advising women to "make more babies than you can afford," per CNN-News 18.

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Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Called Erika Kirk a 'Hypocrite'

Image of Brianna LaPaglia called Erika Kirk a 'hypocrite.'
Source: MEGA

Brianna LaPaglia called Erika Kirk a 'hypocrite.'

Brianna also pointed out the Turning Point USA CEO's inability to practice what she preaches in rallies during her chaotic rant on the podcast.

"Then what are you doing, Erika Kirk, standing up there and leading a rally? You’re such a, like, hypocrite in the sense of you shouldn’t be doing that then," the Internet personality went on.

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Image of Brianna LaPaglia advised Erika Kirk to practice what she preaches.
Source: MEGA

Brianna LaPaglia advised Erika Kirk to practice what she preaches.

"That was what your husband should have been doing and you should shut up and just go take care of your family because that is what you stand for," the 27-year-old continued.

She also concluded her rant ominously, with, "Oh my God. I wish Erika Kirk was here right now."

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