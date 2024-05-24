Erin Andrews Happy to 'Take the Credit' for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance as She 'Advocated Early on' for Them to Date

When Jimmy Fallon, 49, noted that the ladies "predicted" their romance, Andrews jokingly exclaimed, "Yes, Jimmy, we are responsible!"

"He had mentioned on his podcast that he went to the show, wanted to meet her afterwards, didn’t get the chance to, so we just started talking about it on our podcast saying, 'Taylor, do this for America! Date him!'" the mom-of-one explained, noting she's "friends" with the athlete.