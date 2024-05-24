OK Magazine
Erin Andrews Happy to 'Take the Credit' for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance as She 'Advocated Early on' for Them to Date

By:

May 24 2024, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Erin Andrews is over the moon to watch Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story blossom!

Last year, the sports commentator was one of the first people who encouraged the Grammy winner to go out with the Kansas City Chiefs star, something she and podcast co-host Charissa Thompson discussed while on the Thursday, May 23, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

erin andrews take the credit travis kelce taylor swift romance advocated early
Podcast co-hosts Erin Andrews, 46, and Charissa Thompson, 42, encouraged Taylor Swift to date Travis Kelce.

When Jimmy Fallon, 49, noted that the ladies "predicted" their romance, Andrews jokingly exclaimed, "Yes, Jimmy, we are responsible!"

"He had mentioned on his podcast that he went to the show, wanted to meet her afterwards, didn’t get the chance to, so we just started talking about it on our podcast saying, 'Taylor, do this for America! Date him!'" the mom-of-one explained, noting she's "friends" with the athlete.

erin andrews take the credit travis kelce taylor swift romance advocated early
The couple went public with their romance this past September.

The "Calm Down With Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson" co-hosts listed a few reasons they think Kelce would be a great catch, quipping "he's not ugly" and complimenting his performance when he hosted Saturday Night Live.

"We were advocating early on," Andrews pointed out. "And he was very sweet and he commented [on an Instagram post about their encouragement] and he was like, 'I owe you guys big time.'"

erin andrews take the credit travis kelce taylor swift romance advocated early
Andrews called Kelce a 'friend.'

"So then of course, everyone gives us credit. We’ll take the credit," she declared, "but I just love both of them, and I’m so happy to see them happy."

The former Dancing With the Stars co-host isn't the only person who thinks they helped bring the NFL superstar and Swift, both 34, together, as his teammate Patrick Mahomes recently claimed he was also playing cupid.

"I like to take some of the credit. I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert," the quarterback, 28, noted while on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, May 23.

"He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker," the dad-of-two spilled, referring to where Kelce watched Swift's The Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

erin andrews take credit travis kelce taylor swift romance advocated early
The music icon has attended several of Kelce's NFL games.

"I had some input in there as well. I was like, 'Dude, you should go for it. Just go for it,'" he added of encouraging Kelce to reach out to the "Karma" songwriter.

"I’m glad that it’s all worked out for the best," added Mahomes.

Kelce and Swift went public with their relationship this past September when the musician attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. Since then, the stars have been attached at the hip, with the "New Heights" podcast co-host attending several more of the singer's concerts.

As OK! reported, the couple's friends and family "see an engagement coming sooner than later."

"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing," a source told a news outlet. "They make a great match and there's no question about that."

