Travis Kelce Thanks Erin Andrews for Encouraging Taylor Swift to Date Him: 'I Owe You Big Time!'

Prior to Swift, 33, showing up at Kelce's game, the football player, also 33, revealed on his own podcast that he wanted to give her his phone number when he attended her concert over the summer, but he wasn't able to meet her at the time.

Andrews and Thompson thought the two would be a great match, with the former saying in August, "Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world [on The Eras Tour]. Please, try our friend, Travis. He is fantastic."