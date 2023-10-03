Travis Kelce Thanks Erin Andrews for Encouraging Taylor Swift to Date Him: 'I Owe You Big Time!'
Did Erin Andrews play cupid for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
About a month after the broadcaster encouraged the singer to take up the NFL star's invitation to watch his game, the athlete gave Andrews a heartfelt thank you.
On social media, the TV star's podcast co-host, Charissa Thompson, reposted the video of the mom-of-one voicing her support for the potential romance, which caught Kelce's attention.
"😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!" the Kansas City Chiefs tight end commented.
Prior to Swift, 33, showing up at Kelce's game, the football player, also 33, revealed on his own podcast that he wanted to give her his phone number when he attended her concert over the summer, but he wasn't able to meet her at the time.
Andrews and Thompson thought the two would be a great match, with the former saying in August, "Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world [on The Eras Tour]. Please, try our friend, Travis. He is fantastic."
"I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one," she quipped. "Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America."
"Do it for yourself, do it for us. Do it for the people," Thompson added. "Because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy."
As OK! reported, things materialized for the rumored couple quite recently, as they met in private a couple of times before the "Karma" crooner attended Kelce's home game on September 24. At the match, she was seen cheering alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, and they wrapped up the night by partying at a local restaurant.
The following weekend, Swift was once again in the stands with his mom when Kelce's team played the New York Jets in New Jersey.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth," an insider spilled to an outlet of the Grammy winner receiving the seal of approval.
Swift has also fit right in with his inner circle, something he revealed on his podcast last month.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he quipped of her being at his September 24 game. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure," he insisted. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."