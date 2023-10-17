'I'm the New Bumble': Erin Andrews Jokes About Setting Up Travis Kelce With Taylor Swift After PDA-Filled Outings

Erin Andrews is patting herself on the back for successfully setting up pal Travis Kelce with pop star Taylor Swift.

“I’m the new Bumble,” the sports reporter, 45, told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the Tuesday, October 17, episode of Today.

“I have left him alone, although I am going to bug him this week because I just want to check in,” she shared, adding that the football star, 34, never told her to play him up to the singer, 33. “I know him obviously, better than her. He looks adorable.”