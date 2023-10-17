'I'm the New Bumble': Erin Andrews Jokes About Setting Up Travis Kelce With Taylor Swift After PDA-Filled Outings
Erin Andrews is patting herself on the back for successfully setting up pal Travis Kelce with pop star Taylor Swift.
“I’m the new Bumble,” the sports reporter, 45, told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the Tuesday, October 17, episode of Today.
“I have left him alone, although I am going to bug him this week because I just want to check in,” she shared, adding that the football star, 34, never told her to play him up to the singer, 33. “I know him obviously, better than her. He looks adorable.”
Andrews and her "Calm Down" podcast host Charissa Thompson were Kelce's wing-women back in August. After hearing the athlete didn't get to meet the "Dress" songstress on her Eras Tour, they tried to nudge her in the right direction.
“Take us up on this — go on a date with this guy,” Andrews said at the time. “Do it for America.”
A few months later, Andrews' wish came true, as Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in September, where she sat next to Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, and cheered on his team.
As OK! previously reported, Taylor and Travis were spotted out holding hands in mid-October in New York City.
“He’s got a glow to him,” Erin said of Travis after the photos went viral. “That’s a glow up, girls. He looks fantastic.”
According to an insider, it seems like these two are the real deal.
During the Season 49 premiere after-party for Saturday Night Live, the pair were spotted getting "handsy" and "kissing throughout the night," as they "seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other," a source spilled.
"They were holding each other, and talking and kissing, in the main spot where the waiters and people had to walk by. They didn’t care or move," another source revealed. "They do seem in love. She seemed really excited around him, and giddy and happy like a schoolgirl."
This is hardly the first time Erin has spoken about Travis and Taylor's budding romance. During a new episode of Seth Meyers' late night show, the blonde beauty gushed about finding someone for Travis to date.
“Travis was very open about not getting to meet her. And so we were just being really candid because we love him. We’re good friends of his and we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy. I mean he’s good looking,’" she noted.
"He’s just such a great, great guy. And so we threw it out there and they got together. Of course, we’re getting all the credit now,” she added.