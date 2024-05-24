Travis Kelce 'Arranging His Schedule' to Be in Europe With Taylor Swift as Often as He Can This Summer: 'He Wants to Support Her'
Travis Kelce's summer will be anything but cruel, as an insider revealed the athlete will be spending the warmer months following girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
"He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time," the source spilled to a magazine. "For now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor]."
The NFL star's first game with the Kansas City Chiefs is on September 5, though training camp begins in July.
As OK! reported, Kelce joined Swift, both 34, when she performed in Paris earlier this month, and during her break, they vacationed together in Lake Como, Italy.
While overseas, the source shared that the twosome "love going antique shopping, and she’s been helping him pick out some things for his new house in Kansas."
During a recent episode of the tight end's podcast "New Heights," he raved over seeing the blonde beauty perform songs from her new album, which released in April.
"Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department, a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment, new lights, new dancing and everything. I enjoyed every bit of it," gushed Kelce. "It was unbelievable."
"I don't know if they're just getting better or if I just keep forgetting how they are," he added of Swift and her performance crew.
Kelce also touched on how great it's been to see his girlfriend sing all around the globe.
"I'll tell you what, Kansas City showed out, Argentina was unbelievable, Australia, they party with the best of them and they celebrate with the best of them. Those three were unbelievable," he spilled of the concerts he's attended so far.
"Singapore was so unique and so fun and then Paris was just on a whole another level, man. I'm just happy for everybody that's in the Eras Tour that's performing, from the dancers to the band and obviously, Taylor," he continued. "It just looks like they're having so much fun out there, and they're absolutely killing it. They're putting on a show that you won't get anywhere else."
Kelce's dedication to being Swift's No. 1 fan is just one of the reasons their inner circle believes they'll end up tying the knot.
"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later," shared the source. "They make a great match and there's no question about that."
