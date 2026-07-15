Este Haim Teases Explosive Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Secrets in Future 'Tell-All'

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Este Haim teased that she would spill all the secrets from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, but not until five decades from now. The longtime friend and collaborator of Swift recently gave an interview to Access Hollywood, which was published on Monday, July 13. During the conversation, the topic of the pop star's grand Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3 inevitably came up. Haim said that she had nothing to say on that matter right now. "I think we’ll leave that for future tell-all when I’m 90. We’ll talk about that in, like, 50 years," she stated.

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Este Haim Previously Gushed About Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Este Haim attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding with her sisters, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim.

She attended the star-studded wedding celebrations with her sisters, Danielle Haim, 37, and Alana Haim, 34, who, along with her, make up the pop-rock musician trio HAIM, per the outlet. Swift, 36, reportedly shares a close friendship with all three of them, and they have often been spotted hanging out together. Per People, they have attended several Kansas City Chiefs games over the past couple of years with the "Love Story" singer to support her now-husband. The sisters were also spotted at the Grammy-winning singer's birthday celebrations, and Swift also attended Este's New Year's Eve wedding to Jonathan Levin. The sisters' band also opened for many of Swift's Eras Tour dates, per the outlet.

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Source: MEGA Este Haim called Taylor Swift a 'genius.'

"[Taylor’s] the best, and she deserves every accolade that she’s ever had," Este said in an interview with FASHION Magazine, per People. "She’s a true genius, and she’s also, like, the best friend and the best hang," she added. The eldest Haim sister also spoke about how she, Alana, and Swift created the DIY shirts they were seen rocking while attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10. "Taylor is a genius," she told People, before adding, "She was the one who came up with the idea, and Alana was the one who executed it." "I just was the body, the vessel that housed the shirt," she concluded.

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Este Haim Shared Some Wedding Advice With Taylor Swift Before Her July 3 Nuptials

Source: MEGA Este Haim advised Taylor Swift to have fun at her wedding.

Este, a newlywed herself, had some important pieces of advice for her friend before she walked down the aisle over the Fourth of July weekend. "Have as much fun as possible. Just enjoy it," she shared with People last month.

Source: MEGA Este Haim revealed she got 'overwhelmed' during her wedding and couldn't appreciate the moment fully.