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Este Haim Teases Explosive Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Secrets in Future 'Tell-All'

Split photo of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce & Este Haim
Source: MEGA

Este Haim teased that she might expose all of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding ceremony secrets in a future 'tell-all.'

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July 15 2026, Published 4:43 a.m. ET

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Este Haim teased that she would spill all the secrets from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, but not until five decades from now.

The longtime friend and collaborator of Swift recently gave an interview to Access Hollywood, which was published on Monday, July 13.

During the conversation, the topic of the pop star's grand Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3 inevitably came up. Haim said that she had nothing to say on that matter right now.

"I think we’ll leave that for future tell-all when I’m 90. We’ll talk about that in, like, 50 years," she stated.

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Este Haim Previously Gushed About Taylor Swift

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Image of Este Haim attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding with her sisters, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim.
Source: MEGA

Este Haim attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding with her sisters, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim.

She attended the star-studded wedding celebrations with her sisters, Danielle Haim, 37, and Alana Haim, 34, who, along with her, make up the pop-rock musician trio HAIM, per the outlet.

Swift, 36, reportedly shares a close friendship with all three of them, and they have often been spotted hanging out together.

Per People, they have attended several Kansas City Chiefs games over the past couple of years with the "Love Story" singer to support her now-husband.

The sisters were also spotted at the Grammy-winning singer's birthday celebrations, and Swift also attended Este's New Year's Eve wedding to Jonathan Levin.

The sisters' band also opened for many of Swift's Eras Tour dates, per the outlet.

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Image of Este Haim called Taylor Swift a 'genius.'
Source: MEGA

Este Haim called Taylor Swift a 'genius.'

"[Taylor’s] the best, and she deserves every accolade that she’s ever had," Este said in an interview with FASHION Magazine, per People.

"She’s a true genius, and she’s also, like, the best friend and the best hang," she added.

The eldest Haim sister also spoke about how she, Alana, and Swift created the DIY shirts they were seen rocking while attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10.

"Taylor is a genius," she told People, before adding, "She was the one who came up with the idea, and Alana was the one who executed it."

"I just was the body, the vessel that housed the shirt," she concluded.

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Este Haim Shared Some Wedding Advice With Taylor Swift Before Her July 3 Nuptials

Image of Este Haim advised Taylor Swift to have fun at her wedding.
Source: MEGA

Este Haim advised Taylor Swift to have fun at her wedding.

Este, a newlywed herself, had some important pieces of advice for her friend before she walked down the aisle over the Fourth of July weekend.

"Have as much fun as possible. Just enjoy it," she shared with People last month.

Image of Este Haim revealed she got 'overwhelmed' during her wedding and couldn't appreciate the moment fully.
Source: MEGA

Este Haim revealed she got 'overwhelmed' during her wedding and couldn't appreciate the moment fully.

She stated that, since she missed out on the opportunity to fully take in the moment properly during her wedding, she would advise new brides to "just take it in for a second and just have the best time. Have so much fun."

"All those people might not be in the same room ever again," she concluded.

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