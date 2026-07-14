Pat McAfee Shares the Unexpected Brad Pitt Moment From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

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Pat McAfee shared his unexpected encounter with Brad Pitt at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding party. The pop star and the NFL icon got married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The star-studded event reportedly included over 1,000 guests from both the entertainment and sports worlds. During the celebration, McAfee experienced his own starstruck moment when Pitt, who attended with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, unexpectedly brought him a “Jack and Diet."

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Pat McAfee Said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Was the 'Greatest Night of All Time'

Source: MEGA Pat McAfee stated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was 'spectacular.'

The former football punter revealed during a recent episode of his The Pat McAfee Show that the wedding would stay with him for a long time. “That was the most spectacular evening I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “It was the greatest night of all time,” he added.

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Source: MEGA Pat McAfee said everything about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is in his memories.

He also talked about the alleged NDAs the guests had to sign, saying, “I’m sure there was something that I agreed to not talk about.” “But from the things that I’ve been reading about other people talking about it like kinda sorta ’cause there were no phones in there. There is no notes section, no writing or anything, so it’s literally all just memory,” McAfee continued.

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Pat McAfee Said He Didn't Understand Why He Was Invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Source: MEGA Pat McAfee said he and his wife 'had a blast' at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

At one point during the show, the former Indianapolis Colts player said that he and his wife, who accompanied him to the wedding, were unsure why they received an invitation. However, he acknowledged that they were “very excited and thankful and we let them know.” “We had a blast, it was incredible. Everything was just obviously top of the line. And Travis Kelce is very much in love, seems very happy,” he said. He doubled down on his point by insisting that the newlyweds, “absolutely showcased that they are in love, it was very obvious… That wedding was a perfect night.”

Source: MEGA Ryan Fitzpatrick said he and his wife felt 'privileged' to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.