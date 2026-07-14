Pat McAfee Shares the Unexpected Brad Pitt Moment From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding
July 14 2026, Updated 5:42 a.m. ET
Pat McAfee shared his unexpected encounter with Brad Pitt at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding party.
The pop star and the NFL icon got married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The star-studded event reportedly included over 1,000 guests from both the entertainment and sports worlds.
During the celebration, McAfee experienced his own starstruck moment when Pitt, who attended with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, unexpectedly brought him a “Jack and Diet."
Pat McAfee Said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Was the 'Greatest Night of All Time'
The former football punter revealed during a recent episode of his The Pat McAfee Show that the wedding would stay with him for a long time.
“That was the most spectacular evening I’ve ever been a part of,” he said.
“It was the greatest night of all time,” he added.
He also talked about the alleged NDAs the guests had to sign, saying, “I’m sure there was something that I agreed to not talk about.”
“But from the things that I’ve been reading about other people talking about it like kinda sorta ’cause there were no phones in there. There is no notes section, no writing or anything, so it’s literally all just memory,” McAfee continued.
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Pat McAfee Said He Didn't Understand Why He Was Invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding
At one point during the show, the former Indianapolis Colts player said that he and his wife, who accompanied him to the wedding, were unsure why they received an invitation.
However, he acknowledged that they were “very excited and thankful and we let them know.”
“We had a blast, it was incredible. Everything was just obviously top of the line. And Travis Kelce is very much in love, seems very happy,” he said.
He doubled down on his point by insisting that the newlyweds, “absolutely showcased that they are in love, it was very obvious… That wedding was a perfect night.”
Former NFL star Ryan Fitzpatrick also corroborated McAfee’s enthusiasm about the “Love Story” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s wedding in an interview with People.
“We were very excited to get the invite and very privileged to be there,” he said, before adding, “They did everything top-notch.”
He added that Adam Sandler walking out as the officiant “had everybody floored; that was really cool.”
Fitzpatrick also gushed that “the ceremony was beautiful.”
“My favorite moment was just I got to spend the night with my wife just on the dance floor, being around and being in it, so that was pretty magical for us,” he concluded.