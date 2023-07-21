Ariana Grande Caught Giggling on Set With Rumored New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Prior to Divorce From Dalton Gomez
What happened behind the scenes?
A romantic moment between Ariana Grande and her rumored new beau, Ethan Slater, recently resurfaced following news that the pop star separated from her husband, Dalton Gomez, earlier this year.
The lovebirds worked together on the set of Wicked and were caught giggling after filming a scene where their characters shared a flirty moment. In the movie musical, Grande plays witch Glinda the Good while Slater plays a munchkin named Boq.
The pair filmed the footage while face-to-face and holding each other's hands back in May, months before the "thank u, next" singer's separation was announced.
The timeline of the latest couple's relationship is unclear, however, TMZ claimed the two performers began seeing each other "several months ago." Meanwhile, Slater uploaded a loving post in dedication to his wife on May 14.
The Tony-nominated actor and wife Lilly Jay tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son in 2022. On Mother's Day, the father-of-one gushed over Jay via Instagram.
“Happy first Mother's Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world," the Broadway star wrote. "From me and this little guy," he concluded, referring to their newborn son.
As OK! previously reported, on July 17, sources revealed Grande and Gomez were over — though they claimed the duo had been separated since January and are inching towards divorce.
The insiders alleged that the couple, who said "I Do" in 2021, tried to reconcile the relationship two months ago, but things turned out to be irreparable.
Prior to the reports, sources shared last month that the former lovers were going through a rough patch.
"Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain," the insider dished. "The movie has completely taken over her life."
"She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so they hardly talk to each other, either," they alleged.
The Daily Mail reported on the resurfaced moment between Grande and Slater.