Kylie Jenner Looks Snatched as She Poses During Nighttime Boat Ride After Addressing Ozempic Rumors: Photos

“Mother storm⚡️⚡️🌩️,” Jenner captioned an Instagram carousel of images taken while onboard a boat during some bad weather.

In the first snap, the Kylie Cosmetics founder put her snatched stomach on full display while posing in an off-white asymmetric midi skirt from Acne Studios, which retails for $620, and a $100 crochet halter bralette by Venroy.