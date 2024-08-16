Kylie Jenner Looks Snatched as She Poses During Nighttime Boat Ride After Addressing Ozempic Rumors: Photos
Kylie Jenner has done it again!
The brunette bombshell made fans drool when she took to Instagram on Thursday, August 15, with a series of stunning photos showing off her fit physique.
“Mother storm⚡️⚡️🌩️,” Jenner captioned an Instagram carousel of images taken while onboard a boat during some bad weather.
In the first snap, the Kylie Cosmetics founder put her snatched stomach on full display while posing in an off-white asymmetric midi skirt from Acne Studios, which retails for $620, and a $100 crochet halter bralette by Venroy.
The 27-year-old wore a soft face of glam and accessorized with a large gold bangle on her bicep, as well as a pair of statement stud earrings.
In the comments section of the post, fans, friends and family alike gushed over the mom-of-two’s flawless figure and breathtaking beauty.
"WOW ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️💨💨💨💨💨💨💫💫💫💫💫💫," Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, exclaimed, as her sister Khloé Kardashian declared: "D--- this is sick."
"The lightening was a paid actor 😂," one fan quipped, while another wrote, "the moon!? the lightning!? this is so slay omg ✨⚡️🪐🌚🌊."
Kylie’s gorgeous post comes just days after she addressed ongoing rumors claiming she was using weight-loss enhancing drugs to shed some pounds following the births of her and ex Travis Scott’s two children: Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.
"I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9 pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9," The Kardashians star explained during a cover story interview for British Vogue. "I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later."
"I felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again," Kylie noted. "I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy."
Kylie admitted, "I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something," while confirming she was referring to rumors about her taking Ozempic or a similar prescription.
"I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I’m like: 'Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?'" the makeup mogul added.
In the latest season of her famous family’s reality show, Kylie broke down in tears while chatting with her sister Kendall Jenner about the constant hate she receives online regarding her looks.