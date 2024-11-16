'Privileged' Eva Longoria Denies Leaving the U.S. After Donald Trump Won 2024 Election: 'I'm a Proud American'

"Will you please let them know I didn’t move out of the United States because of Trump?" she asked Navarro, 57. "I didn’t leave because of the political environment; I left because my work took me there."

The Over Her Dead Body actress explained she and her husband, José Bastón, and their son, Santiago, 6, relocated to Spain three years ago for Longoria to film Land of Women. "I've been there for years, so I just don't like that it's politicized," she noted. "I'm a proud American — I've always been a proud American."