Lara Trump Slammed After Claiming Kamala Harris Campaign's 'Mudslinging' Lost Them the Election
Lara Trump faced backlash after she suggested Kamala Harris lost the election to president-elect Donald Trump because she insulted him on the campaign trail.
"I think it said all along she didn’t really have a plan. She didn’t have a single policy point that she could direct the American people to and say this is why you should vote for me," she said during a sit-down with Fox News anchor Howard Kurtz. "If you’re running for president of the United States you better tell them how you’re going to make their life better, not just continually attack the opposition."
"I think when they got to the point of constant mudslinging and not really talking about what they do for the American people, I think that’s what lost them the election," she concluded.
Kurtz quickly took issue with this argument.
"But couldn‘t Democrats say the same?" he questioned her. "During the campaign, Trump called the vice president dumb, cursed her at one point, and questioned her racial identity."
However, the daughter-in-law of the future POTUS claimed that was different as this was normal behavior for the 78-year-old.
“I think whenever you see Donald Trump say things like this, this is not out of character for him," she explained. "This is who he’s always been ... I think there are a lot of dumb things that happened during the course of this administration, and I think a lot of Americans agreed with Donald Trump’s assessment of exactly that."
Kurtz replied, "Well, it’s one thing to say that the policies are dumb versus saying somebody—"
Lara cut in, "You’ve got to question someone’s intelligence if they’re doing these things, quite frankly."
The clip circulated on social media and Trump family critics quickly pointed out the supposed hypocrisy of her statements.
One user penned, "Haha but it’s okay because he’s always done it," and another chimed in, "Is this where we are now? Literally justifying toxic behavior because that's how he's always been? Got it."
Although Trump was criticized heavily throughout his campaign for his habit of heaping insults on his opponents — to include suggesting Harris was "mentally impaired" and repeatedly claiming the VP was lying about having a summer job at McDonald's in college — the former president won the 2024 election.
It's expected that he will win both the electoral vote and the popular vote once all states certify their results.