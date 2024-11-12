or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > lara trump
OK LogoPolitics

Lara Trump Slammed After Claiming Kamala Harris Campaign's 'Mudslinging' Lost Them the Election

Split photo of Lara Trump and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump called out Kamala Harris for insulting Donald Trump during her campaign.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Published 7:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Lara Trump faced backlash after she suggested Kamala Harris lost the election to president-elect Donald Trump because she insulted him on the campaign trail.

Article continues below advertisement
lara trump dumb eric states us
Source: mega

Lara Trump claimed Kamala Harris 'didn't really have a plan' for policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think it said all along she didn’t really have a plan. She didn’t have a single policy point that she could direct the American people to and say this is why you should vote for me," she said during a sit-down with Fox News anchor Howard Kurtz. "If you’re running for president of the United States you better tell them how you’re going to make their life better, not just continually attack the opposition."

"I think when they got to the point of constant mudslinging and not really talking about what they do for the American people, I think that’s what lost them the election," she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
lara trump the bennyshow
Source: @thebennyshow/youtube

Lara Trump said Donald slinging insults at his opponents was not 'out of character' for him.

Article continues below advertisement

Kurtz quickly took issue with this argument.

"But couldn‘t Democrats say the same?" he questioned her. "During the campaign, Trump called the vice president dumb, cursed her at one point, and questioned her racial identity."

However, the daughter-in-law of the future POTUS claimed that was different as this was normal behavior for the 78-year-old.

MORE ON:
lara trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think whenever you see Donald Trump say things like this, this is not out of character for him," she explained. "This is who he’s always been ... I think there are a lot of dumb things that happened during the course of this administration, and I think a lot of Americans agreed with Donald Trump’s assessment of exactly that."

Kurtz replied, "Well, it’s one thing to say that the policies are dumb versus saying somebody—"

Lara cut in, "You’ve got to question someone’s intelligence if they’re doing these things, quite frankly."

Article continues below advertisement

The clip circulated on social media and Trump family critics quickly pointed out the supposed hypocrisy of her statements.

One user penned, "Haha but it’s okay because he’s always done it," and another chimed in, "Is this where we are now? Literally justifying toxic behavior because that's how he's always been? Got it."

Article continues below advertisement
lara trump slammed kamala harris mudslinging lost election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a communist and a liar throughout his campaign.

Although Trump was criticized heavily throughout his campaign for his habit of heaping insults on his opponents — to include suggesting Harris was "mentally impaired" and repeatedly claiming the VP was lying about having a summer job at McDonald's in college — the former president won the 2024 election.

It's expected that he will win both the electoral vote and the popular vote once all states certify their results.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.