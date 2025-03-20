Eva Longoria, 50, Shows Off Her Curves in Strapless Black Gown in NYC After Extravagant Surprise Birthday Party: Photos

In one photo, the brunette beauty was walking the streets of the Big Apple in the tight-fitting dress, black pointed-toe heels and a long black coat. The ensemble — which featured a black belt — was also displayed in a picture of the actress eating a bagel as she got her hair and makeup done for her day out on the town.

One more snapshot featured Longoria in the look as she posed with Sherri Shepherd after making an appearance on the comedian’s daytime talk show, Sherri.