Eva Longoria, 50, Shows Off Her Curves in Strapless Black Gown in NYC After Extravagant Surprise Birthday Party: Photos
Eva Longoria is taking NYC by storm!
On Wednesday, March 19, the Desperate Housewives alum — who recently celebrated her 50th birthday in Miami, Fla. — shared a series of images showing off her curves in a black and brown strapless gown.
In one photo, the brunette beauty was walking the streets of the Big Apple in the tight-fitting dress, black pointed-toe heels and a long black coat. The ensemble — which featured a black belt — was also displayed in a picture of the actress eating a bagel as she got her hair and makeup done for her day out on the town.
One more snapshot featured Longoria in the look as she posed with Sherri Shepherd after making an appearance on the comedian’s daytime talk show, Sherri.
“Hola NYC🚕 Here for Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip! Coming 3/28 on @disneyplus,” the mother-of-one captioned the upload, referencing her upcoming project.
In response, fans gushed over the star's beauty and style.
“YOU ARE GLOWINGGGGG,” one person wrote, while another added, “Just perfect!”
A third user penned, “Always beautiful 😘🌹,” as a fourth stated, “Looking good mamma! 😍.”
One more fan raved, “I am crazy about that outfit. 😮😍.”
As OK! previously reported, on Saturday, March 15, Longoria caught even more attention when she shared nearly nude photos of herself in honor of her birthday.
In some of the stills, the businesswoman wore only a thin white button-down that was mostly open.
Longoria’s chest was on display as she wore her hair in loose curls and had on full glam. In other snaps, she donned only a sheer lace wrap, which was pinned together to cover her private parts.
“This is 50✨,” she wrote alongside the upload.
In response, one supporter said, “OMG…STILL THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON IN THE WORLD…INSIDE AND OUT!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, EVA!!!,” while another added, “YAAAASSS HOT MAMA!!!! DAYUM!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
In addition to celebrating with the seductive post, Longoria’s pals threw her an extravagant surprise party in Miami.
Longoria’s closest friends and family all gathered at Casadonna on Friday, March 14, for the producer’s big day.
The bash was organized by Longoria’s confidantes — philanthropist Maria Bravo and artist Nicoe Design.
“SURPRISE!! Happy 50th Birthday, my love!! ❤️🎉Evaaaaaa! The big 5-0! Can you believe it, babe? I just had to be there to celebrate YOU because there’s no way I’d miss such a special moment in your life! Seeing the look on your face when I surprised you was priceless!” Bravo began a post about the night, which featured photos and videos of the celeb in a jaw-dropping custom, sheer and sparkly, champagne-pink gown.
“But beyond the beauty, talent, and success, what truly makes you extraordinary is your heart. You are the most generous, loving, and fiercely loyal person, and I’m beyond grateful to have you in my life. You have been my soul sister, my confidante, my partner in dreams, and there is no one else I’d rather dance through life with,” the pal continued.