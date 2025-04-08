Eva Longoria Wears Tiny String Bikini as She Flaunts Her Abs in Hot Selfie
Eva Longoria is living her best life — and looking amazing at 50!
The Desperate Housewives star turned up the heat on Instagram with a steamy selfie, rocking a micro animal-print string bikini that left little to the imagination.
Her toned abs were on full display as she soaked up the sun, wearing a simple silver pendant necklace and a black Casa Del Sol cap, repping her co-founded tequila brand.
“Life lately🥰,” she captioned the sizzling snap.
In the slideshow, Longoria also shared sweet pics of her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, 6, whom she shares with husband Jose Antonio "Pepe" Bastón.
Fans were quick to flood the comments section with love.
“HOT 🔥,” one follower wrote.
“Where are you going hottie??🔥🔥🔥,” another chimed in.
“Flamin 🔥,” a third gushed.
“beautiful princess ❤️❤️,” a fourth raved.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In a recent interview with Stellar, she gushed about this new chapter in life.
“I am so excited about it,” she said. “I love my 50-year-old mind! I love my 50-year-old body. I’m excited for the second half of my life.”
She also shared how thrilled she still is about Desperate Housewives, the iconic drama that made her a global star when it premiered in 2004.
“I would be the first person,” she said when asked about a possible reboot, adding that she’s “super proud” of the show’s legacy.
“I love that, when I’m anywhere in the world, people go: ‘Gaby!’ I actually take a lot of pride in that. To me, it’s just reflective of the impact it had," she continued of her character Gabrielle "Gaby" Solis.
Looking back, the Dora star recalled how unique the project felt from the very start.
“I only knew it was super special because it was odd,” she shared. “It was the first time I had read a dramedy, so I didn’t get it.”
She also opened up about being totally caught off guard by how quickly fame hit. During a trip to London in the early days of the show, she was stunned to find a huge crowd waiting outside her hotel.
“I said: ‘Is Bono here?’ And they said: ‘No, they are here for you, that’s why they are out there.’ I couldn’t believe they would even know me, because I’d never been to London,” she shared. “That was really weird and great at the same time.”
Desperate Housewives ran for eight seasons on ABC and remains one of the most beloved female-led dramas to this day. While a reboot has been thrown around, nothing official is in the works just yet.