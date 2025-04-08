Eva Longoria Wears Tiny String Bikini as She Flaunts Her Abs in Hot Selfie

She also shared how thrilled she still is about Desperate Housewives, the iconic drama that made her a global star when it premiered in 2004.

“I would be the first person,” she said when asked about a possible reboot, adding that she’s “super proud” of the show’s legacy.

“I love that, when I’m anywhere in the world, people go: ‘Gaby!’ I actually take a lot of pride in that. To me, it’s just reflective of the impact it had," she continued of her character Gabrielle "Gaby" Solis.