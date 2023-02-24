Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Told Michael Douglas She'd Like To 'F**k Him' While In 'A Room Full Of Children'
Evangeline Lilly admitted that she told Michael Douglas that he is a “GILF” in “a room full of children.”
On the Jonathan Ross Show, the Lost star revealed that while shooting a restaurant scene with Douglas and Michele Pfeiffer, she told the legendary actor she'd “like to f**k” him.
After calling her Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania costars “GILFS,” Douglas and Pfeiffer has “no idea” what Lilly meant. The “GILF” acronym means grandpa or grandma I’d like to f**k, deriving from “MILF," meaning mother I’d like to f**k.
The mother-of-two, 43, elaborated on what she meant to the Fatal Attraction actor, 78, and the Scarface actress, 64.
“Instead of being cool about it,” The Hobbit actress turned to Douglas and said, “It’s a grandpa I’d like to f**k.”
The Canadian spilled on the talk show how she regretted what she had said.
“[I] immediately realized I’d told Michael Douglas I’d like to f**k him, which is not what you should say in front of a bunch of kids. Oops!” Lilly quipped.
Though she had an embarrassing moment with the two legendary Oscar winners, the MTV Movie Award winner gushed about her time on set with the pair.
“You don’t want to meet your icons because you’re afraid they’re going to disappoint and [they] … are cooler than you think they are. They’re amazing,” Lilly added.
The trio’s most recent film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania came out in theaters on February 18.
In 1977, Douglas married Diandra Luker, and the pair share son Cameron Douglas, 44. In 1995, the two filed for divorce. Five years later, Douglas married Catherine Zeta-Jones. The couple have kids Dylan Michael, 22, and Carys Zeta, 19.
The Wall Street actor is a grandfather-of-two, fitting the “GILF” title Lilly gave him. Douglas’ son Cameron has kids Lua Izzy, 5, and Ryder, 2.
Pfeiffer has yet to become a grandmother, though she is a mom to Claudia Rose, 30, and John Henry, 28.
Lilly has been in a long-term relationship with former Lost production worker Norman Kali. The pair have been together over 10 years and share two young boys.