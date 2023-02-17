Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas All Smiles As They Attend 'Ant-Man' Premiere — See Photos!

The pair have been making the rounds as of late. As OK! previously reported, Douglas and Zeta-Jones hit the carpet for the same movie premiere in Los Angeles on February 6 — and their son, Dylan, came along for the ride.

"I'm very, very proud," Dylan said of his famous parents. "I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."

The Chicago alum and the Fatal Attraction lead — who also share 19-year-old daughter Carys — even have a little rivalry between them, but it's all in good fun.

"There's some competition, friendly competition," Dylan quipped. "It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here.