Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas All Smiles As They Attend 'Ant-Man' Premiere — See Photos!
After being married for over 20 years, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas look more in love than ever!
On Thursday, February 16, the duo were spotted at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in London.
The actress, 53, stole the show in a Cristina Ottaviano hand-draped bustier gown, while her hubby, 78, wore a suit and tie for the occasion.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the pair out and about!
That same day, the Wednesday star posted a video of herself getting ready to go out on the town.
"London calling!!!!! Here for Antman and the Wasp premiere with my hubby! Home!" she captioned the video.
Of course, people gushed over her look. One person wrote, "❤️❤️ you gorgeous thing," while another said, "stunning 🤩 ✨."
A third person stated, "Omg I’m not breathing."
- Family Night Out! Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Son Dylan
- Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones & More! 10 Of Hollywood's Longest Lasting Relationships
- Catherine Zeta-Jones Comically Compares Daughter Carys To Wednesday Adams: 'I Love You My Little Rain Cloud'
The pair have been making the rounds as of late. As OK! previously reported, Douglas and Zeta-Jones hit the carpet for the same movie premiere in Los Angeles on February 6 — and their son, Dylan, came along for the ride.
"I'm very, very proud," Dylan said of his famous parents. "I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."
The Chicago alum and the Fatal Attraction lead — who also share 19-year-old daughter Carys — even have a little rivalry between them, but it's all in good fun.
"There's some competition, friendly competition," Dylan quipped. "It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The brunette beauty couldn't help but rave about her son's latest accomplishment, as he recently finished college.
"It's great to see him because he's been in college all these years now," the mom-of-two stated. "He's out and about with us, it's fun."
"I enjoy every minute with this guy,” she said during another red carpet event. “Well, he's a good son. It's just the best.”