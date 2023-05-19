President Joe Biden Forced to Make Embarrassing Backflip

U.S. military officials admitted to slipping up after they claimed a senior al Qaeda leader was killed in a recent drone strike in Syria, a senior U.S. defense official confirmed to Fox News.

Lotfi Hassan Misto's family confirmed he was the one killed by the American missile on May 3, The Washington Post first reported. U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, said it conducted a strike "targeting a senior Al Qaeda leader," with no other details provided about the identity of the person.

However, Misto's family claimed he had nothing to do with any terrorist organizations — instead, he was a father of 10 who lived in northwest Syria and didn't have much money. He was helping his sheep when he died.