President Joe Biden Mocked After Near Tumble Down Stairs at Meeting With Japanese Prime Minister: 'He Even Stumbles Like a Mummy'

President Joe Biden nearly took a tumble after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, 65, in Hiroshima on Friday, May 19, prior to the Group of Seven summit.

The 80-year-old commander-in-chief was said to have looked confused and unsure of where to go when he arrived until First Lady Jill Biden, 71, took his hand and guided him to Kishida and his wife so they could take a photo.