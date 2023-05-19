President Joe Biden Mocked After Near Tumble Down Stairs at Meeting With Japanese Prime Minister: 'He Even Stumbles Like a Mummy'
President Joe Biden nearly took a tumble after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, 65, in Hiroshima on Friday, May 19, prior to the Group of Seven summit.
The 80-year-old commander-in-chief was said to have looked confused and unsure of where to go when he arrived until First Lady Jill Biden, 71, took his hand and guided him to Kishida and his wife so they could take a photo.
Biden shook the prime minister's hand before clenching his fists and making a bow-like motion towards the politician's spouse, Yuko Kishida, 58. He then shook her hand, according to recent reports of the meeting.
Later in the day, while arriving for a tour of the Itsukushima Shrine, Biden was seen walking down a short set of stairs when he suddenly tripped, fortunately catching himself in time to avoid actually falling down.
Despite the slight stumble, Biden was still all smiles as he met with Kishida at the bottom of the stairs.
Biden critics immediately took to social media with clips of the president's awkward moment and mocking comments about his age.
"He even stumbles like a Mummy," one user wrote, while another rudely declared, "OMG! Hold onto the handrails you d*** fool!"
"Biden need rest go home Brandon," another tweeted, while a fourth went so far as to call the politician "incompetent" over the near miss.
"He literally couldn’t walk down the stairs without stumbling," they continued. "Joe Biden doesn’t stand a f***ing chance."
This is far from the first time Biden has faced backlash over his age, especially since announcing he would be running for a second term in the 2024 election. Earlier this year, he addressed the public's concerns in a candid statement.
"I respect them taking a hard look at it. I take a hard look at it as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run," he said at the time. "And I feel good and I feel excited about the prospects. And I think we’re on the verge of really turning the corner in a way we haven’t in a long time."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
New York Post reported that Biden looked confused during his meeting with Kishida.