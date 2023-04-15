Wedded Bliss? Everything Donald & Melania Trump Have Said About Their 17-Year Marriage
Donald and Melania Trump certainly have an interesting relationship.
The former President and First Lady — who have been married for 17-years and share a son Barron Trump, 17 — do not talk about each other often, but both tend to have a way with words when it comes to speaking about their love for each other.
After Republican Steve Scalise was shot in 2019, Trump recalled being there for the politician's spouse in the aftermath and how Melania would not have such an emotional reaction if it were him. “[Scalise’s wife’] cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day … I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy, I know mine wouldn’t," Donald said at a private fundraising event days later.
Although the former model rarely makes public statements, she spoke highly of him during the 2016 Republican Nation convention. “Every time my husband learned of a factory closing in Ohio or North Carolina or Pennsylvania, I could see him get very upset," she revealed.
In a secretly recorded conversation from 2018, Melania allegedly doubled down on her support for Donald after the press went after her for staying silent on his controversial ways. “They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough….” she reportedly lamented.
In a rare 2018 interview, the mother-of-one made it clear that although she will always back up her spouse, even though she does disagree with him on many of his political stances, such as immigration. "I believe in the policies that my husband put together. Because I believe that we need to be very vigilant who is coming to the country," she noted.
In 2017, the businessman shut down claims 52-year-old resented him for running for office and throwing her into politics, writing on Twitter that Melania was a “great and very hard working First Lady, who truly loves what she is doing.”