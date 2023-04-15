Wedded Bliss? Everything Donald & Melania Trump Have Said About Their 17-Year Marriage

After Republican Steve Scalise was shot in 2019, Trump recalled being there for the politician's spouse in the aftermath and how Melania would not have such an emotional reaction if it were him. “[Scalise’s wife’] cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day … I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy, I know mine wouldn’t," Donald said at a private fundraising event days later.

Although the former model rarely makes public statements, she spoke highly of him during the 2016 Republican Nation convention. “Every time my husband learned of a factory closing in Ohio or North Carolina or Pennsylvania, I could see him get very upset," she revealed.