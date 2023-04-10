Melania Trump Looks Stoic In First Sighting Since Disgraced Husband Donald's Arrest
Melania Trump has been spotted for the first time in ten days after her husband, Donald Trump, was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records.
Having Easter brunch on Sunday, April 9, at their Mar-a-Lago residency in Florida, the husband and wife were photographed sitting at a table deep in discussion.
Upon their arrival at the resort's ballroom, Melania and the first president of the United States to be charged with criminal activity were reportedly met with a rapturous reception. They eventually made their way towards the huge dining table surrounded by red velvet rope away from the rest of the diners for their Easter meal together.
According to members inside the ballroom, the former POTUS was busy taking selfies.
The controversial couple's outing together marks the first time the 52-year-old has been seen publicly since her husband was arraigned on Tuesday, April 4, following his indictment one week prior.
The charges are in connection to a hush money payment allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels back in 2016 when Donald was a presidential candidate.
Hours after Donald surrendered to authorities at Manhattan Criminal Court, the 76-year-old flew back to Florida to deliver a speech at Mar-a-Lago — where his wife was noticeably absent. Seemingly bitter that Melania was choosing to steer clear of the spotlight, Donald snubbed the former model during his post-arrest speech.
While thanking his family for their support amid his legal woes, Donald told his supporters: "I have a son here who's done a great job and I have another son here who's done a great job; and Tiffany, and Ivanka," Trump said in his speech, referring to Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 39. "And Baron will be great someday. He's tall and smart. But I have a great family and they've done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much."
Baron is the only child Donald shares with Melania.
Though Melania's absence at Donald's speech may have shocked many, her aide and pal Stephanie Winston Wolkoff pointed out that she expected nothing less from the wife of the disgraced politician.
"Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor," the aide said of Melania skipping the speech. “Of course she knows about Donald’s affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry.”
Mirror obtained photos of Melania and Donald's Easter lunch.