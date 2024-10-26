Who Is Bill Belichick? 8 Things to Know About the Famous Football Coach
How Did Bill Belichick Start His Coaching Career?
Bill Belichick's professional coaching career started in 1976 when he joined the Detroit Lions as an assistant special teams coach. However, he, along with the rest of Tommy Hudspeth's coaching staff, were dismissed at the end of the 1977 season.
He then scored a spot in the Denver Broncos, serving as the team's assistant special teams coach and defensive assistant during the 1978 season.
Which Teams Has Bill Belichick Worked With Throughout His Career?
In 1979, Belichick began his 12-year stint with the New York Giants. While he initially served as Ray Perkins' assistant, he eventually led the team to win two Super Bowls.
Cleveland Browns tapped him to become the head coach of the original team in 1991, though he only had one winning year with the team before he was fired in 1996.
In the years thereafter, Belichick had tenures in the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. Overall, he holds an NFL record of eight Super Bowls — six as the Patriots' head coach and two as the Giants' assistant coach.
What Was Bill Belichick’s Most Recent Role in the NFL?
In January, Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft mutually ended their partnership after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships.
"I will always be a Patriot. I look forward to coming back here but, at this time, we're going to move on. I look forward and am excited for the future. Always very very appreciative of the opportunity here, the support here and Robert what you've done for me. Thank you," Belichick said in a statement.
Shortly after the news emerged, the Atlanta Falcons announced they interviewed Belichick for a head coaching job, but their interest never materialized.
How Did Bill Belichick Respond to the Spygate Controversy?
In 2007, Belichick got embroiled in a "Spygate" scandal that earned him the nickname "Belicheat." At the time, Patriots video assistant Matt Estrella was caught filming the Jets' defensive signals, which resulted in a whopping $500,000 fine for Belichick.
- Bill Belichick, 72, Is a 'Different' Person Since Dating Cheerleader Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24: Source
- Bill Belichick, 72, Cozies Up to Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, During Corn Maze Outing as Marriage Rumors Swirl: Photo
- Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Headed for Marriage, Source Claims: 'He Wants to Be With Her All of the Time'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What Does Bill Belichick Do Outside of Football?
Aside from being a coach and sports analyst, Bill also dedicates his time to his foundation, which "aims to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations. Focusing on football and lacrosse, its mission is to bring the values of the Belichick family – a love of sports, coaching and team building – to the athletic leaders of tomorrow."
The Bill Belichick Foundation was founded in memory of Bill's father, Steve, who died in November 2005.
What Happened with Bill Belichick's Presidential Medal of Freedom?
In 2021, Bill was offered to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom but decided to decline the opportunity following the January 6th Capitol attack.
"Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award,” he said in a statement. “Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy.”
Is Bill Belichick Dating Anyone Right Now?
Bill is currently dating Jordon Hudson, who is 48 years his junior. The pair met on a flight from the Boston area to Florida in February 2021, and they have been seen on multiple outings in the months thereafter.
According to a source, the couple might tie the knot soon.
"Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage," the insider told Daily Mail.
The insider added, "He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy."
Has Bill Belichick Been Married in the Past?
Bill wed Debby Clarke, with whom he shares three children (Amanda, Stephen and Brian), in 1977. They divorced in 2006 after 29 years of marriage, but they never disclosed the reason for the split.
News outlets claimed their relationship ended due to the NFL coach's alleged affair with Sharon Shenocca, whom he worked with during his time with the Giants. Sharon, however, denied the rumors and clarified they were just friends.
Following his divorce from Debby, Bill went on to date Linda Holliday for 16 years before calling it quits in September 2023.