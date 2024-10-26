Who Is Bill Belichick? 8 Things to Know About the Famous Football Coach

Bill is currently dating Jordon Hudson, who is 48 years his junior. The pair met on a flight from the Boston area to Florida in February 2021, and they have been seen on multiple outings in the months thereafter.

According to a source, the couple might tie the knot soon.

"Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage," the insider told Daily Mail.

The insider added, "He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy."