Kevin Costner 'Put a Solid Prenup in Place' After Shocking Divorce From Christine, Source Reveals: 'He’ll Have Some Protection'
Kevin Costner may be heartbroken over his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, but he won't let it break the bank.
“Kevin got smart and put a solid prenup in place with Christine, so the hope is he’ll have some protection,” an insider said of how the Yellowstone actor protected himself after his and Cindy Silva's 1994 split cost him a whopping $80 million.
However, the former flames will still have to resolve a slew of issues not itemized in their agreement — including how they will coparent their kids, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, and what will happen to their ten dogs, explained the source.
Costner is also seeking answers for his estranged wife blindsiding him with divorce papers after 18 years of marriage. "He’d appreciate therapy before they dive right into mediation," the source said, noting he and his friends believe that's the "least he deserves."
And while Costner, 68, is said to be very surprised by his much-younger wife, 49, throwing in the towel, she appears to be on cloud nine now that she rid herself of the A-lister.
“It’s very obvious Christine couldn’t wait to rip off that ring and parade herself around with a cheesy grin,” tattled an insider. “She may as well be holding up a placard to Kevin telling him to eat her dust!”
Baumgartner was seen beaming in Santa Barbara while running errands sans her wedding band just two days after blaming their demise on "irreconcilable differences" in court documents.
"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the actor's rep said in a statement earlier this month. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
Both spouses asked for joint custody of their brood in their own paperwork, and Baumgartner did not ask for spousal support, as OK! reported.
Though the exact reasoning for their divorce remains unclear at this time, the blonde bombshell was reportedly annoyed that her husband was constantly away from his kids filming in Montana for Yellowstone. Following news of their split, it was reported that Costner wouldn't be returning to the hit series after Season 5.
“Kevin has a lot of people angry at him right now over his decision to leave Yellowstone, but it’s way down on his list,” the source told the outlet. “Right now, his priority is just getting through this divorce. He’s at rock bottom over it.”
