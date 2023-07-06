Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Ordered to Vacate $145 Million Home by End of Month
Just like his famous John Dutton character in Yellowstone, Kevin Costner has come out on top.
The A-lister scored a major win on Wednesday, July 5, amid his divorce from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, who refused to abide by their prenup and leave their home within 30 days of filing for divorce.
The judge reportedly ordered the handbag designer to move out of their shared $145 million home by July 31, upholding the terms of their existing agreement that they both signed in 2004.
Despite the efforts of Baumgartner’s legal team to have the date pushed back to August 15 — as they argued she didn’t have enough time or money to find another place to live by the end of the month — the judge reportedly rejected their request for the extension.
As OK! reported, the mother of Costner’s children filed for divorce in May, citing “irreconcilable differences,” after 18 years of marriage. Though she asked for joint custody of their brood: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, Baumgartner did not seek spousal support.
However, their finances quickly became their biggest point of contention as they battle it out in court, with Baumgartner having refused to move out of their shared home unless her former love coughed up more money.
Meanwhile, Costner — who also asked for joint custody of their kids — already gave his ex more than $1.2 million for his prenuptial obligations. In addition to offering Baumgartner a $10,000 advance toward her moving costs, he also said he would hand over $30,000 per month for a rental house “as part of his child support obligations.”
Baumgartner is seeking $248,000 in child support while arguing that her soon-to-be ex-husband had “no legal basis” to kick her out of their home — aside from their prenup.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Costner slammed Baumgartner’s costly child support request in a June filing, insisting she wants the money for her own benefit and that it has nothing to do with their kids. Accusing his wife of wanting nearly $250,000 to fund her cosmetic surgery procedures and costly lifestyle, Costner declared his current payment of $51,940 a month is a “reasonable” amount for Baumgartner.
TMZ reported the judge's ruling.