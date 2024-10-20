5 Things to Know About 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act'

Speaking with The Associated Press, Tia revealed the reason why she did not tell her identical twin, Tamera, about her latest reality TV show.

"Yeah. But like I said, I think it's normal, you know, for you not to tell everyone everything. It doesn't mean anything, you know – there's nothing, there's nothing loaded, you know, with that. I guess, you know, it is – She's living her life. I'm living my life. You know, we don't have to tell each other everything And that's very normal," she explained.

Tia also addressed her relationship with Tamera in the teaser uploaded on YouTube on September 20.

The Seventeen Again star said, "I came into this world with a twin and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey. Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce."

"It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her," she continued. "But that's just not where we are right now."