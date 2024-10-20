or
5 Things to Know About 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act'

Tia Mowry got candid in her new reality TV show, 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act.'

Oct. 20 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

What Is 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' About?

Prime Video and WeTV have added Tia Mowry: My Next Act into their catalogs, presenting Tia Mowry's latest project following the success of Tia & Tamera a decade ago.

The official description reads, "Tia Mowry embarks on a fearless & fierce journey of self-discovery post-divorce. Tia was always part of a duo, first as a twin, then as a wife...now she's ready for her next act! Tia takes on dating while juggling acting, businesses, & motherhood."

Meanwhile, WeTV says Tia Mowry: My Next Act explores Mowry's life as she "embarks on her next act, a fearless & fierce journey of self-discovery post-divorce."

When Did 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' Premiere?

Tia Mowry: My Next Act premiered on WeTV and Prime Video on October 4. There are two available episodes for Season 1 — "Tia 2.0" and "Love Is Healing" — as of press time.

Why Didn't Tia Mowry Tell Her Twin About Her New Reality Show?

Speaking with The Associated Press, Tia revealed the reason why she did not tell her identical twin, Tamera, about her latest reality TV show.

"Yeah. But like I said, I think it's normal, you know, for you not to tell everyone everything. It doesn't mean anything, you know – there's nothing, there's nothing loaded, you know, with that. I guess, you know, it is – She's living her life. I'm living my life. You know, we don't have to tell each other everything And that's very normal," she explained.

Tia also addressed her relationship with Tamera in the teaser uploaded on YouTube on September 20.

The Seventeen Again star said, "I came into this world with a twin and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey. Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce."

"It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her," she continued. "But that's just not where we are right now."

How Many Episodes Does 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' Have?

According to IMDb, the show has a total of eight episodes, with the last one coming out on November 22.

How to Watch 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act'?

In addition to Prime Video and WETV, Tia's fans can also watch Tia Mowry: My Next Act on AIIBLK, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

