Everything Wendy Williams' Inner Circle Has Said About Her Bizarre Behavior

By:

Aug. 14 2022, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Wendy Williams' recent behavior has had the public worrying about her — including her nearest and dearest.

The former Wendy Williams Show host recently stepped out appearing frail and seemingly out of it as she left an apartment building in New York City fueling speculation that Williams has been continuing to navigate her mental and physical health.

"People who deal with Wendy understand that you have to speak to her in the morning to have a productive conversation," an insider close to Williams dished. "The Wendy you get in the morning is friendly, alert and coherent. The Wendy in the afternoon is not as nice of a person. She is quick with you and will hang up on you if she doesn't like the way the conversation is going."

"The conversations from the afternoon onward are generally unproductive, but in the morning, Wendy is a breeze," the source dished. "It's like Jekyll and Hyde."

Not only has the former radio jockey's mood been off, but according to the people closest to her, she has also been having difficulties with her memory.

"Everyone around her knows she's out of it," a source spilled about Williams. "You can be on the phone with her, and she will ask who she's speaking to. It's happening to everyone in her circle."

The media mogul's manager Will Selby also claimed that he's had to "jog her memory about who people are on occasion," but explained that she's never "totally forgotten who someone is."

After Williams claimed she was married to an N.Y.P.D. officer named Henry, her team as well as her brother Tommy Williams Jr. really began to worry. “I’ve been with Wendy since the very beginning and she’s never talked like this, but I don’t think it’s her fault. It’s a precarious situation," he explained.

“She wasn’t getting married last week,” Tommy noted of his sister's claims, “I think it’s kind of crazy, and very unnerving.”

