Barefoot, Dazed & Dressed In Bathrobe: Wendy Williams Sparks Fresh Fears For Her Welfare After Bizarre Apartment Lobby Appearance
Wendy Williams continues to spark concern for her health following a string of bizarre behaviors. The ailing former talk show host was spotted walking her building lobby barefoot, sporting only a Versace bathrobe.
The 57-year-old looked frail and appeared to be confused in a series of snapshots that first surfaced on Thursday, August 11. She was photographed leaning against the front desk with her mouth agape and her eyes wide. In another photo, she looked unsure of where she was going.
This comes as reports continue to pour in that Williams is suffering memory issues, causing her to often forget what she is doing or who she is talking with at the time.
The former disc jockey was recently spotted wandering the streets of New York when she appeared to be unsure of where she was headed, telling the paps: "Where am I going? This is not where I'm flying."
"Everyone around her knows she's out of it," an insider spilled. Another added, "You can be on the phone with her, and she will ask who she's speaking to. It's happening to everyone in her circle."
Along with her alleged memory concerns, others close to the former Wendy Williams Show host claim she has severe mood swings, making it nearly impossible to work with her most afternoons.
"People who deal with Wendy understand that you have to speak to her in the morning to have a productive conversation," an insider reportedly dished in a recent interview. "The Wendy you get in the morning is friendly, alert and coherent."
"The Wendy in the afternoon is not as nice of a person," they added. "She is quick with you and will hang up on you if she doesn't like the way the conversation is going."
The Sun was first to report the photos of Williams in her building lobby.