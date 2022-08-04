Wendy Williams' Inner Circle Worried After Embattled Star's 'Crazy' & 'Unnerving' Marriage Claims

Friends and family of Wendy Williams are growing increasingly concerned, and her bizarre claim that she's now married isn't helping.

With many wondering whether the embattled star is actually married to an NYPD officer named Henry, as she recently phoned pal Jason Lee to share the news, her inner circle worries that she is surrounded by people who don't want the best for her. Those close to her reportedly fear she is being allowed to jump back into work and media appearance before she's healthy enough to do so.