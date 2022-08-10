Wendy Williams' Staffers Allegedly Go Unpaid As Former Talk Show Host STILL Does Not Have Access To Millions
Wendy Williams still does not have access to her frozen bank accounts, despite previous reports that they would be unfrozen in July. The situation has gotten so bad, sources spilled her team hasn't received a paycheck in months.
The ailing former talk show host sued Wells Fargo in late January after accusing them of denying her access to millions of dollars. The bank later stated they took immediate action because they believed she was being financially exploited, and the 57-year-old has been embroiled in a heated series of legal battles since then.
"Her team has not been paid since these accounts were shut," a source spilled. "Her manager is relatively new, but there are people who have been working for her this entire time and they haven't seen a dime since the accounts were closed either."
"People have been floating their services to Wendy for months on end now," the source explained.
Although Williams was appointed a financial guardian to handle her accounts who reportedly provides her with an allowance, a second source noted that her monthly stipend does not mean that the former radio DJ is loaded with cash.
"She gets money through the financial guardian, but it's not like the level of money Wendy Williams would need to get by in New York City," the source added. "Her manager is footing the bill for a lot of her personal upkeep right now."
However, another insider claimed her manager, Will Selby, is hard at work to get the former Wendy Williams Show host full access to her bank accounts.
"Will has been trying to prove that the people who were previously involved in Wendy's finances are no longer a part of her team," the insider said. "He is hoping that by being able to show that Wendy has severed ties with certain people, that she has a chance to regain access to her money at some point."
This comes as friends and family close to Williams grow concerned over her increasingly confused and bizarre behavior.
"I’ve been with Wendy since the very beginning and she’s never talked like this, but I don’t think it’s her fault. It’s a precarious situation," her brother Tommy said, before addressing her recent claims that she is married. "She wasn’t getting married last week. I think it’s kind of crazy, and very unnerving."