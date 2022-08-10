Wendy Williams' Staffers Allegedly Go Unpaid As Former Talk Show Host STILL Does Not Have Access To Millions

Wendy Williams still does not have access to her frozen bank accounts, despite previous reports that they would be unfrozen in July. The situation has gotten so bad, sources spilled her team hasn't received a paycheck in months.

The ailing former talk show host sued Wells Fargo in late January after accusing them of denying her access to millions of dollars. The bank later stated they took immediate action because they believed she was being financially exploited, and the 57-year-old has been embroiled in a heated series of legal battles since then.