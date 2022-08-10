Wendy Williams Teases Comeback In Promo For New Podcast 'The Wendy Experience': 'I’m Famous & I’ll Be Back'
Wendy Williams has officially announced her return to the world of media! On Wednesday, August 10, the former daytime diva revealed the launch of her new podcast "The Wendy Experience" on Instagram.
"Co-hosts, I’m famous and I’ll be back — trust me," Williams said in the short clip that was captioned, "TRUST ME I will be BACK! #wendyexperiencepodcast #welcome #back #stay #positive #cohost #nyc."
"Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her 1st episode of her podcast," her manager, William Selby, said in a recent statement. "That’s the focus right now."
As OK! previously reported, the former disc jockey has been worrying her inner circle as of late after having severe memory loss and making shocking claims that she is married to an NYPD officer named Henry. "Everyone around her knows she's out of it," an insider candidly pointed out of Williams' current mental state.
"You can be on the phone with her, and she will ask who she's speaking to," another source explained. "It's happening to everyone in her circle."
Despite her shocking marriage claims, Selby completely denied Williams is now somebody's wife. "She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation," he stated. "Wendy doesn’t wish to disclose details at the moment."
The former host of The Wendy Williams Show, which ended after a 13-season run on June 17th, sat out the series' last season as she dealt with multiple health battles.
Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., recently alleged the show's producers failed to help the media mogul with her addiction issues in order to keep the show going. "Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family," Hunter said in a statement.
"They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts," he continued of Debmar-Mercury. "They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober. They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show.’"
