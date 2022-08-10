Wendy Williams Teases Comeback In Promo For New Podcast 'The Wendy Experience': 'I’m Famous & I’ll Be Back'

"Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her 1st episode of her podcast," her manager, William Selby, said in a recent statement. "That’s the focus right now."

As OK! previously reported, the former disc jockey has been worrying her inner circle as of late after having severe memory loss and making shocking claims that she is married to an NYPD officer named Henry. "Everyone around her knows she's out of it," an insider candidly pointed out of Williams' current mental state.