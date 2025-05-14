Trump Club Shooter Claims He Was Paid $800 a Day to Be Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura's 'S-- Slave'
A former adult film star who shot up one of President Donald Trump’s Florida resorts claimed he was one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ "s-- slaves" and signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the rapper for a whopping $5 million.
Jonathan Oddi, who was infamously arrested in 2018 after shooting up the Trump National Doral Golf Club, appeared on NewsNation’s Banfield, where he spoke with the network's Senior Producer, Allison Weiner.
When Weiner asked how much he was paid by Combs, Oddi said, “It would be, like, 800 [dollars] each time, each act, but sometimes it would be — he would call me twice. I would leave and then three hours later they would call me to come back.”
In a video of Oddi’s interrogation by Florida authorities, which was posted online, Oddi claimed he’d been a "s-- slave" for Combs and his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.
He claimed, “I had s-- with Cassie [Ventura] and Sean. Basically, he would m--------- and tell me what to do to Cassie. I had like 15 encounters, and I heard lots of business … I was like a s-- slave. For them, that’s what I was.”
“I felt bad because I got along well with her [Cassie Ventura], and I think she’s a decent person. Unfortunately, I had a suspicion that she was in a situation that she was in, but I wasn’t sure. Now, I understand what was going on in they [sic] life and watch what was happening, beating her up in the hotel shows me the type of individual he is and confirms that everything that happened to me was true and correct and in line with his personality.”
“I was a male Chippendale. A model Chippendale, you could say. They called me [unintelligible], the agency that I worked for to do a show. And I went and did a show. Things led to him offering me more money to perform sexual acts. That’s it. That’s how I basically got started. I get dressed, and I’m a police officer, I do a show, I strip down. Then, you know, they offered me some money. They offer me some money to do some extra stuff,” Oddi told Weiner.
“Candles, sensual atmosphere. Lights off. He would sit in a corner on a sofa, watching, m------------. And he’d say, he’d tell her, give her instructions on what to do to me. Perform oral s--, rub baby oil, and he’d tell me to rub baby oil on her, perform oral s--, and then have s--,” the former adult film actor explained, going on to claim they met for “probably like 15 sessions.”
Oddi maintains that he agreed to this NDA in exchange for the money — a deal made just as he finalized his divorce from attorney Tonia Troutwine.
“The date of that contract was around the same time as our divorce. I almost feel like he divorced me because he came into all this money, and so I wouldn’t claim it,” Troutwine revealed. Oddi’s lifestyle reportedly shifted dramatically after he left a job stripping at bachelorette parties to enter the realm of adult films. During this venture, he crossed paths with Combs at an exclusive party in Miami, according to Troutwine. “Diddy just has those radiating personalities, and I can tell that he really enjoyed the attention, you know. He likes to be the king. Johnny would’ve played perfectly into that,” she said, commenting on how Oddi seemed to drift away from their marriage as he got sucked into the party scene with Combs.