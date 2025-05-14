Trump Club Shooter Claims He Was Paid $800 a Day to Be Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura's 'S-- Slave'

In a video of Oddi’s interrogation by Florida authorities, which was posted online, Oddi claimed he’d been a "s-- slave" for Combs and his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

He claimed, “I had s-- with Cassie [Ventura] and Sean. Basically, he would m--------- and tell me what to do to Cassie. I had like 15 encounters, and I heard lots of business … I was like a s-- slave. For them, that’s what I was.”

“I felt bad because I got along well with her [Cassie Ventura], and I think she’s a decent person. Unfortunately, I had a suspicion that she was in a situation that she was in, but I wasn’t sure. Now, I understand what was going on in they [sic] life and watch what was happening, beating her up in the hotel shows me the type of individual he is and confirms that everything that happened to me was true and correct and in line with his personality.”