Donald Trump Claims Investigators Are Close to Finding 'Definitive' Suspect in Savannah Guthrie's Mom Kidnapping Case
Feb. 7 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Donald Trump gave some insight into the mysterious vanishing of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie.
The president, 79, claimed that investigators are very close to ID'ing a suspect in the case while talking with the press aboard Air Force One on February 6.
Donald Trump Says a Suspect Could Be Discovered Soon
When a reporter wondered if a culprit had been found, he said: “Yeah. Could be definitive."
"We could have some answers coming up fairly soon," the politician went on, adding there are "very strong" clues about Nancy's disappearance that authorities are looking into.
“A lot’s taken place in the last couple of hours. A lot of things have happened with regard to that horrible situation,” Donald said.
Nancy Guthrie Went Missing on February 1
The Today show host's mother went missing on February 1 after she didn't show up for church mass near her home in Tucson, Ariz., and a search is currently ongoing.
It is believed that Nancy, 84, was abducted while she was sleeping, and when police searched her home, they found blood near her front door. She was last seen on January 31 at around 9:30 p.m. at her house.
On February 4, Donald called Savannah, 54, to offer his help in the case.
Donald wrote on social media shortly after: "I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY."
"We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely," he penned. "The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!"
Just a day before his phone call with the broadcaster, Donald shared his two cents on Nancy's seemingly unusual disappearance and offered words of support.
Donald Trump Called Nancy's Disappearance a 'Very Unusual Situation'
“I think it’s a terrible thing. Very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out,” he told reporters. “I’m going to call her later on. I think it’s a terrible thing. I always got along very good with Savannah.”
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos declared Nancy's home a "crime scene" after finding "concerning" evidence at the residence.
"We’ve pretty much thrown everything at this as we can,” he said during a press conference last week. "I don’t need to tell you, this is very concerning to us; we don’t typically get the sheriff out on a scene like this, but it is very concerning. Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission as much as we do a crime scene."