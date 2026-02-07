or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Claims Investigators Are Close to Finding 'Definitive' Suspect in Savannah Guthrie's Mom Kidnapping Case

image split of Donald trump and savannah, Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA/@savannahguthrie/Instagram

Donald Trump shared insight into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, on February 6.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 7 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump gave some insight into the mysterious vanishing of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie.

The president, 79, claimed that investigators are very close to ID'ing a suspect in the case while talking with the press aboard Air Force One on February 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Says a Suspect Could Be Discovered Soon

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of donald trump
Source: MEGA

The POTUS shared with reporters on Friday that a suspect could be ID'ed soon.

When a reporter wondered if a culprit had been found, he said: “Yeah. Could be definitive."

"We could have some answers coming up fairly soon," the politician went on, adding there are "very strong" clues about Nancy's disappearance that authorities are looking into.

A lot’s taken place in the last couple of hours. A lot of things have happened with regard to that horrible situation,” Donald said.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Went Missing on February 1

image of savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after she failed to show up for church.

The Today show host's mother went missing on February 1 after she didn't show up for church mass near her home in Tucson, Ariz., and a search is currently ongoing.

It is believed that Nancy, 84, was abducted while she was sleeping, and when police searched her home, they found blood near her front door. She was last seen on January 31 at around 9:30 p.m. at her house.

On February 4, Donald called Savannah, 54, to offer his help in the case.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Donald Trump phoned the 'Today' show anchor to offer support.

Donald wrote on social media shortly after: "I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY."

"We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely," he penned. "The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!"

Just a day before his phone call with the broadcaster, Donald shared his two cents on Nancy's seemingly unusual disappearance and offered words of support.

Donald Trump Called Nancy's Disappearance a 'Very Unusual Situation'

image of donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump offered Savannah Guthrie aid in the search for her missing mom.

“I think it’s a terrible thing. Very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out,” he told reporters. “I’m going to call her later on. I think it’s a terrible thing. I always got along very good with Savannah.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos declared Nancy's home a "crime scene" after finding "concerning" evidence at the residence.

"We’ve pretty much thrown everything at this as we can,” he said during a press conference last week. "I don’t need to tell you, this is very concerning to us; we don’t typically get the sheriff out on a scene like this, but it is very concerning. Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission as much as we do a crime scene."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.