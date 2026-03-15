'We Need Answers': Ex-FBI Agent Says She Has 'No Confidence' in the Investigation Into Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance 

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The search for Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, continues as the case hits its second month. The 84-year-old matriarch has been missing since February 1, and former FBI agent Nicole Parker claims the ongoing investigation still hasn't provided the necessary answers to the public.

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Nicole Parker Doesn't Have Much Confidence in the Police

🚨 Former FBI agent Nicole Parker says she has no confidence in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance:



“We need answers. Nancy needs to be brought home.”pic.twitter.com/NFnrQ2xLfp — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 14, 2026 Source: @DerrickEvans4WV/X Nicole Parker shared her thoughts on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance and the ongoing investigation.

Nicole appeared on a recent edition of Fox News' Hannity and gave her two cents on Nancy's disappearance, blasting law enforcement for not seeming to handle the case properly. "The [Pima County] Sheriff came out and said he believes that he knows why the offender did this," Nicole said. "But he also said, 'We aren't 100 percent sure why Nancy was targeted.'" "So, for me, as an investigator, that doesn't instill a lot of confidence, and that's part of the problem with this investigation," she noted.

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Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Source: @DerrickEvans4WV/X 'It's important that police speak articulately, especially when you are communicating with the public,' Nicole Parker said.

"From day, one we've heard one statement and then it's retracted and then we get contradicting statements," the ex-government agent went on, adding that the lead authorities on the case need to "give direction and the facts." "I think that there has been a track record of making statements and then going back on them," Nicole said. "From what we understand, there is no suspect and no known individuals who they are looking at in particular." Nancy was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz., home on January 31, with both the FBI and local cops handling the case.

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Savannah Guthrie Has Released Several Public Pleas for Her Mother's Safe Return

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz., home on January 31.

While several ransom notes and public pleas by Savannah, 54, have emerged in recent weeks, no real suspects or persons of interest have been identified. "I'm not aware of any substantial leads at this point and so it's very confusing when your law enforcement doesn't speak with meticulousness," Nicole sighed. "It's important that police speak articulately, especially when you are communicating with the public on this investigation."

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram People have not been happy with how the Pima County Sheriff's Department Chief Chris Nanos has investigated the case.