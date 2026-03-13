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Savannah Guthrie 'Does Not Suspect' Sister Annie and Her Husband in Mom Nancy's Alleged Kidnapping, Claims Megyn Kelly

photo of savannah guthrie with mom nancy guthrie and sister annie guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over a month.

March 13 2026, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

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As Nancy Guthrie remains missing, online sleuths continue to speculate what could've happened to the elderly mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie.

One theory that has prevailed since the 84-year-old vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home sometime in the early hours of February 1 is that members of the Guthrie family could be involved — namely Savannah's older sister, Annie, and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

But journalist Megyn Kelly claimed the NBC co-host does not suspect the couple — who were reportedly the last to see Nancy alive — had anything to do with her suspected abduction.

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Source: megyn kelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly addressed the suspicion surrounding Savannah Guthrie's sister and brother-in-law.

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'Savannah Is Livid'

image of Annie Guthrie and husband Tommaso Cioni were the last to see Nancy Guthrie alive.
Source: Annie Guthrie/Facebook

Annie Guthrie and husband Tommaso Cioni were the last to see Nancy Guthrie alive.

"I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her sister or her brother-in-law," Megyn, 55, declared during the Thursday, March 12, episode of her show.

"Of course, you know, she loves her sister, I’m sure she loves her brother-in-law," the Fox News alum added. "And I’m sure she genuinely doesn’t believe they had anything to do with it."

In addition, authorities confirmed that that Nancy's relatives were cleared as suspects.

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Why Do Investigators Have Annie Guthrie's Car?

image of Annie Guthrie's car remains in police custody.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Annie Guthrie's car remains in police custody.

The journalist's remarks come as Annie's car remains in law enforcement custody after it was seized early on in the investigation into Nancy's disappearance.

An outlet reported on Wednesday, March 11, that authorities confirmed the blue Honda CR‑V had not yet been released to the family, a detail in the case that has caused suspicion.

The vehicle was notably one the last places the Arizona retiree was seen, per the Pima County Sheriff Department. Nancy is said to have taken an Uber to Annie's nearby house on January 31, the night before she was reported missing, and was later dropped off by Tommaso.

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Former FBI Agent Claims Car Must Have 'Some Sort of Evidentiary Value'

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image of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Former FBI agent Maureen O'Connell claimed on the February 27 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" that it's highly unusual for police to be holding onto the vehicle for so long.

"I've processed hundreds and hundreds of cars in my career...we only keep the ones that are involved in some way, shape or form, or have some sort of evidentiary value," Maureen explained. "You're not keeping a car from a member of the victim's family."

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'It Does Raise Some Interesting Red Flags'

image of Drops of the 84-year-old's blood were found at her home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Drops of the 84-year-old's blood were found at her home.

Fellow former FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald chimed in, "There are protocols within all these departments about how long you can keep an impounded vehicle. Because it just gets in the way."

"It's odd. It must have some sort of evidentiary value to someone for some reason that it hasn't been released," he said, noting the family was cleared as suspects. "It does raise some interesting red flags."

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Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Mom Nancy Might Be Dead

image of Savanna Guthrie is offering a hefty reward for her mother's 'recovery.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savanna Guthrie is offering a hefty reward for her mother's 'recovery.'

Investigators believe Nancy is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." Notably, a trail of blood found on the front porch was confirmed to be hers.

Since her disappearance, FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly attempting to disable her doorbell camera and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene.

Savannah, 54, recently admitted her mom "may already be gone," but said the family is still praying for her "recovery," and announced that the reward for information leading to Nancy's return had been raised to $1 million.

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