Savannah Guthrie 'Does Not Suspect' Sister Annie and Her Husband in Mom Nancy's Alleged Kidnapping, Claims Megyn Kelly

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As Nancy Guthrie remains missing, online sleuths continue to speculate what could've happened to the elderly mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie. One theory that has prevailed since the 84-year-old vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home sometime in the early hours of February 1 is that members of the Guthrie family could be involved — namely Savannah's older sister, Annie, and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni. But journalist Megyn Kelly claimed the NBC co-host does not suspect the couple — who were reportedly the last to see Nancy alive — had anything to do with her suspected abduction.

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Source: megyn kelly/youtube Megyn Kelly addressed the suspicion surrounding Savannah Guthrie's sister and brother-in-law.

'Savannah Is Livid'

Source: Annie Guthrie/Facebook Annie Guthrie and husband Tommaso Cioni were the last to see Nancy Guthrie alive.

"I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her sister or her brother-in-law," Megyn, 55, declared during the Thursday, March 12, episode of her show. "Of course, you know, she loves her sister, I’m sure she loves her brother-in-law," the Fox News alum added. "And I’m sure she genuinely doesn’t believe they had anything to do with it." In addition, authorities confirmed that that Nancy's relatives were cleared as suspects.

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Why Do Investigators Have Annie Guthrie's Car?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Annie Guthrie's car remains in police custody.

The journalist's remarks come as Annie's car remains in law enforcement custody after it was seized early on in the investigation into Nancy's disappearance. An outlet reported on Wednesday, March 11, that authorities confirmed the blue Honda CR‑V had not yet been released to the family, a detail in the case that has caused suspicion. The vehicle was notably one the last places the Arizona retiree was seen, per the Pima County Sheriff Department. Nancy is said to have taken an Uber to Annie's nearby house on January 31, the night before she was reported missing, and was later dropped off by Tommaso.

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Former FBI Agent Claims Car Must Have 'Some Sort of Evidentiary Value'

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Former FBI agent Maureen O'Connell claimed on the February 27 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" that it's highly unusual for police to be holding onto the vehicle for so long. "I've processed hundreds and hundreds of cars in my career...we only keep the ones that are involved in some way, shape or form, or have some sort of evidentiary value," Maureen explained. "You're not keeping a car from a member of the victim's family."

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'It Does Raise Some Interesting Red Flags'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Drops of the 84-year-old's blood were found at her home.

Fellow former FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald chimed in, "There are protocols within all these departments about how long you can keep an impounded vehicle. Because it just gets in the way." "It's odd. It must have some sort of evidentiary value to someone for some reason that it hasn't been released," he said, noting the family was cleared as suspects. "It does raise some interesting red flags."

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Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Mom Nancy Might Be Dead

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savanna Guthrie is offering a hefty reward for her mother's 'recovery.'