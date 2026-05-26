Ex-Prince Andrew Would Use a Crude Pickup Line on Unsuspecting Women, Author Claims: 'It’s Sort of Sexual Humiliation'
May 26 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET
The disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly know as Prince Andrew) allegedly used an incredibly crude, sexually charged pickup line on unsuspecting women: “What’s it feel like to have the royal c--- against your thigh?”
The revelation was shared by royal author Andrew Lownie in an interview ahead of the paperback release of his biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.
Lownie highlighted the behavior as a reflection of the former Duke of York's "extraordinary sense of entitlement" and a pattern of behavior aimed at the sexual humiliation of women.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Accused of Inappropriately Touching Women
The book detailed several other incidents involving inappropriate physical contact and social humiliation.
Lownie claimed to Page Six that when a female flight attendant extended her hand to greet him on a plane, Andrew swung around and "basically sticks his groin in her backside and then practices [a] golf swing."
The author reported that Andrew frequently targeted women at formal balls, unzipping the backs of their dresses to leave them publicly embarrassed.
Witnesses also reported him grinding against staff members and pinching the buttocks of teenage girls at dances.
“It’s sort of sexual humiliation,” Lownie claimed.
- Inside Ex-Prince Andrew's Most Disgusting Behavior – From Forcing Staff to Pick Up 'Soiled Tissues' After Romps as Part of His Filthy Bedroom Habits
- Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Once Spent the Weekend 'Watching P----' and Hanging With Hookers at Hong Kong Hotel, Author Claims
- Ex-Prince Andrew Used a Creepy Code to Sneak Young Women Into Buckingham Palace
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Inside the Former Duke's Downfall
These claims add to a long list of serious scandals that have completely eroded his public standing.
King Charles stripped his brother of all military affiliations and royal titles, forcing him to use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.
Andrew previously settled a multimillion dollar sexual assault lawsuit filed by Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre.
Will Ex-Prince Andrew Face Jail Time?
In addition, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly forwarding confidential trade documents to Epstein.
Following pressure from lawmakers, the U.K. government released confidential files regarding his tenure as a trade envoy. The investigation is ongoing, and while he has been released, he can be recalled or charged at any time.
In response to legal developments and the arrest of his brother, Charles formally stated, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course." He has maintained that authorities must be allowed to investigate without interference.
Many legal analysts noted Andrew could face life in prison if convicted of misconduct in public office. Observers argued that if he were not royalty, he would have been incarcerated long ago.