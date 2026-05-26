Ex-Prince Andrew Would Use a Crude Pickup Line on Unsuspecting Women, Author Claims: 'It’s Sort of Sexual Humiliation'

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The disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly know as Prince Andrew) allegedly used an incredibly crude, sexually charged pickup line on unsuspecting women: “What’s it feel like to have the royal c--- against your thigh?” The revelation was shared by royal author Andrew Lownie in an interview ahead of the paperback release of his biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. Lownie highlighted the behavior as a reflection of the former Duke of York's "extraordinary sense of entitlement" and a pattern of behavior aimed at the sexual humiliation of women.

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Accused of Inappropriately Touching Women

Source: MEGA A biographer claimed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor used crude pick-up lines to hit on women.

The book detailed several other incidents involving inappropriate physical contact and social humiliation. Lownie claimed to Page Six that when a female flight attendant extended her hand to greet him on a plane, Andrew swung around and "basically sticks his groin in her backside and then practices [a] golf swing."

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Source: MEGA The author believes Andrew enjoyed 'sexual humiliation.'

The author reported that Andrew frequently targeted women at formal balls, unzipping the backs of their dresses to leave them publicly embarrassed. Witnesses also reported him grinding against staff members and pinching the buttocks of teenage girls at dances. “It’s sort of sexual humiliation,” Lownie claimed.

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Inside the Former Duke's Downfall

Source: MEGA The former Duke of York has been stripped of all his titles.

These claims add to a long list of serious scandals that have completely eroded his public standing. King Charles stripped his brother of all military affiliations and royal titles, forcing him to use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein were exposed. Andrew previously settled a multimillion dollar sexual assault lawsuit filed by Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre.

Will Ex-Prince Andrew Face Jail Time?

Source: MEGA Andrew denied sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was a teen.