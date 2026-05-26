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Ex-Prince Andrew Would Use a Crude Pickup Line on Unsuspecting Women, Author Claims: 'It’s Sort of Sexual Humiliation'

Photo of Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor has been exiled from the British monarchy.

May 26 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

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The disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly know as Prince Andrew) allegedly used an incredibly crude, sexually charged pickup line on unsuspecting women: “What’s it feel like to have the royal c--- against your thigh?”

The revelation was shared by royal author Andrew Lownie in an interview ahead of the paperback release of his biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Lownie highlighted the behavior as a reflection of the former Duke of York's "extraordinary sense of entitlement" and a pattern of behavior aimed at the sexual humiliation of women.

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Accused of Inappropriately Touching Women

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Photo of A biographer claimed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor used crude pick-up lines to hit on women.
Source: MEGA

A biographer claimed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor used crude pick-up lines to hit on women.

The book detailed several other incidents involving inappropriate physical contact and social humiliation.

Lownie claimed to Page Six that when a female flight attendant extended her hand to greet him on a plane, Andrew swung around and "basically sticks his groin in her backside and then practices [a] golf swing."

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Photo of The author believes Andrew enjoyed 'sexual humiliation.'
Source: MEGA

The author believes Andrew enjoyed 'sexual humiliation.'

The author reported that Andrew frequently targeted women at formal balls, unzipping the backs of their dresses to leave them publicly embarrassed.

Witnesses also reported him grinding against staff members and pinching the buttocks of teenage girls at dances.

“It’s sort of sexual humiliation,” Lownie claimed.

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Inside the Former Duke's Downfall

Photo of The former Duke of York has been stripped of all his titles.
Source: MEGA

The former Duke of York has been stripped of all his titles.

These claims add to a long list of serious scandals that have completely eroded his public standing.

King Charles stripped his brother of all military affiliations and royal titles, forcing him to use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.

Andrew previously settled a multimillion dollar sexual assault lawsuit filed by Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre.

Will Ex-Prince Andrew Face Jail Time?

King Charles III, Prince Andrew with Young Virginia Roberts ( Now Virginia Giuffre ), Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Andrew denied sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was a teen.

In addition, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly forwarding confidential trade documents to Epstein.

Following pressure from lawmakers, the U.K. government released confidential files regarding his tenure as a trade envoy. The investigation is ongoing, and while he has been released, he can be recalled or charged at any time.

In response to legal developments and the arrest of his brother, Charles formally stated, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course." He has maintained that authorities must be allowed to investigate without interference.

Many legal analysts noted Andrew could face life in prison if convicted of misconduct in public office. Observers argued that if he were not royalty, he would have been incarcerated long ago.

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