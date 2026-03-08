EXCLUSIVE Banned Old Duke of York! Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Is Now Secretly Barred 'From EVERY Celebrity Haunt in Britain' Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew is reportedly banned from every celebrity haunt in the U.K. Aaron Tinney March 8 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was questioned for nearly 12 hours by cops before being released.

His lifetime honorary membership at the Savage Club – founded in 1857 and describing itself as "one of the leading bohemian gentleman's clubs in London," where members address each other as "Brother Savage" – was formally withdrawn before he was seized by police due to previous revelations about his bond with Epstein. A notice from the club said: "The General Committee has resolved that, in light of recent public developments, the Honorary Life Membership previously held by The Duke of York has been withdrawn. This decision has been taken solely in the interests of upholding the Club's established traditions and standards."Insiders tell us the move triggered a domino effect across the capital. One source familiar with the private club circuit said: "Once the Savage Club acted, it gave others cover. There has been a quiet consensus that Andrew is simply too controversial to accommodate. No one wants the optics of him walking through their doors. In effect, he has been socially quarantined." The source continued: "These establishments trade on discretion and prestige. With Andrew's recent arrest and the ongoing congressional interest in the United States, hosting him would be reputational suicide. The message has been delivered subtly – memberships not renewed, invitations not extended, access quietly revoked." Another well-placed hospitality industry insider said Andrew's ban now extends to restaurants and nightclubs. They added: "Andrew has effectively been banned from every celebrity haunt in Britain."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's ban is reportedly banned from restaurants and nightclubs in Britain.

"There is no way establishments will want to host him, and they certainly do not want their business names associated with his visits and don't want him photographed coming and going with the banners of their restaurants in view. He is totally toxic, and is now persona non grata on the restaurant circuit," they added. Across the Atlantic, Andrew faces renewed demands from the House oversight committee. Members of Congress have formally requested he sit for a transcribed interview regarding his relationship with Epstein. While he is not legally compelled to comply from abroad, the political heat is rising.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew might not step foot in America again.