Banned Old Duke of York! Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Is Now Secretly Barred 'From EVERY Celebrity Haunt in Britain'
March 8 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has already been unofficially frozen out of all London's most exclusive private members' clubs – and sources now tell OK! the disgraced ex-duke is now also effectively barred from every major celebrity haunt in Britain following his recent arrest over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew, 66, was recently arrested by Thames Valley police on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with allegations he fed s-- trafficker Epstein sensitive information while working as a trade envoy for Britain.
He was questioned for nearly 12 hours by cops before being released under investigation – and denies wrongdoing.
Andrew's arrest followed years of controversy over his friendship with Epstein and renewed pressure from U.S. lawmakers seeking his cooperation in a congressional inquiry.
Against that backdrop, Andrew's social exile has deepened.
His lifetime honorary membership at the Savage Club – founded in 1857 and describing itself as "one of the leading bohemian gentleman's clubs in London," where members address each other as "Brother Savage" – was formally withdrawn before he was seized by police due to previous revelations about his bond with Epstein.
A notice from the club said: "The General Committee has resolved that, in light of recent public developments, the Honorary Life Membership previously held by The Duke of York has been withdrawn. This decision has been taken solely in the interests of upholding the Club's established traditions and standards."Insiders tell us the move triggered a domino effect across the capital.
One source familiar with the private club circuit said: "Once the Savage Club acted, it gave others cover. There has been a quiet consensus that Andrew is simply too controversial to accommodate. No one wants the optics of him walking through their doors. In effect, he has been socially quarantined."
The source continued: "These establishments trade on discretion and prestige. With Andrew's recent arrest and the ongoing congressional interest in the United States, hosting him would be reputational suicide. The message has been delivered subtly – memberships not renewed, invitations not extended, access quietly revoked."
Another well-placed hospitality industry insider said Andrew's ban now extends to restaurants and nightclubs.
They added: "Andrew has effectively been banned from every celebrity haunt in Britain."
"There is no way establishments will want to host him, and they certainly do not want their business names associated with his visits and don't want him photographed coming and going with the banners of their restaurants in view. He is totally toxic, and is now persona non grata on the restaurant circuit," they added.
Across the Atlantic, Andrew faces renewed demands from the House oversight committee. Members of Congress have formally requested he sit for a transcribed interview regarding his relationship with Epstein.
While he is not legally compelled to comply from abroad, the political heat is rising.
One congressional aide said: "Andrew knows Congress can't subpoena him abroad, so staying away is his only shield."
Another source added: "There's a feeling Andrew will die without ever stepping foot back in America. That's how deep Andrew's fear of facing questioning in America appears to run. He sees no legal obligation to go to the States to subject himself to a grilling over Epstein, and there's absolutely no personal incentive either. Crossing the Atlantic at this stage would be basically stepping into a political minefield. Andrew will never do it."