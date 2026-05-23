or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Manipulative' Sarah Ferguson Caused 'Chaos' for Her Staffers, Claims Royal Author: 'She Couldn't Make Up Her Mind'

image of Sarah fergsuon
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's staff allegedly didn't have the best time working for her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 23 2026, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson's staff reportedly didn't have the best time working for her over the years.

According to royal author Andrew Lownie, being under the former Duchess of York's employment was “absolutely chaotic."

Article continues below advertisement

Employees Would Cry in the Bathrooms When Working for Sarah Ferguson

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Sarah fergsuon and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson reportedly caused much chaos for her staff members, according to royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

“She couldn’t make up her mind,” the Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York biographer told Page Six recently. “She changed her mind at the last minute.”

He claimed some staff members were seen crying in the bathrooms, with some even quitting after working just “half a day."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Sarah fergsuon and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew divorced in 1996.

“Very few people stayed, and if they did, “it was a sort of 24-hour-a-day job because she has this extraordinary energy and she would be flying off in different places, not very organized," Lownie continued.

The children's book author, 66, was also know for squandering away food. “Various meals being prepared and then actually not having any of them,” Lownie went on, adding she would order meals from chefs and then decide to go out at the last second.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Were Married From 1986 to 1996

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

King Charles yanked away his younger brother's royal titles and Windsor home in October 2025.

“Huge waste,” he rolled his eyes. “It’s extraordinary…everything has to be new…Just this Marie Antoinette kind of life, you know, easy come, easy go.”

Ferguson was married to ex-Prince Andrew from 1986 until 1996 and they share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The former couple cohabitated together at their Royal Lodge home from 2008 until earlier this year when they were evicted by King Charles. The monarch, 77, took away Andrew's royal titles and Windsor home due to his friendship with s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was then arrested in February by Thames Valley cops on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly sending confidential trade documents to Epstein.

The Former Duchess of York Was Last Seen in the Swiss Alps Last Month

image of Sarah fergsuon and daughters
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

While Ferguson was MIA for months following Charles' removal of her ex-husband's titles last October, she was spotted in April hiding out in the Swiss Alps.

“Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps,” a source told The Sun. “The area is absolutely beautiful and it’s very quiet most of the time, so it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on.”

Her last alleged sighting dated back to the christening of Beatrice's second child, Athena, in December 2025. She hadn't been seen in public since September 2025 when she attended Katharine, the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.