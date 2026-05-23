'Manipulative' Sarah Ferguson Caused 'Chaos' for Her Staffers, Claims Royal Author: 'She Couldn't Make Up Her Mind'

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson's staff reportedly didn't have the best time working for her over the years. According to royal author Andrew Lownie, being under the former Duchess of York's employment was “absolutely chaotic."

Article continues below advertisement

Employees Would Cry in the Bathrooms When Working for Sarah Ferguson

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson reportedly caused much chaos for her staff members, according to royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

“She couldn’t make up her mind,” the Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York biographer told Page Six recently. “She changed her mind at the last minute.” He claimed some staff members were seen crying in the bathrooms, with some even quitting after working just “half a day."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew divorced in 1996.

“Very few people stayed, and if they did, “it was a sort of 24-hour-a-day job because she has this extraordinary energy and she would be flying off in different places, not very organized," Lownie continued. The children's book author, 66, was also know for squandering away food. “Various meals being prepared and then actually not having any of them,” Lownie went on, adding she would order meals from chefs and then decide to go out at the last second.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Were Married From 1986 to 1996

Source: MEGA King Charles yanked away his younger brother's royal titles and Windsor home in October 2025.

The Former Duchess of York Was Last Seen in the Swiss Alps Last Month

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.