Article continues below advertisement
Ex-Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Explodes as U.K. Police Review Fresh Allegations

U.K. police are reviewing fresh allegations about ex-Prince Andrew.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

British police are reviewing fresh allegations that Jeffrey Epstein made a woman get intimate with ex-Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge in 2010.

The woman claims she spent the night at the prince's residence in Windsor, her U.S. lawyer Brad Edwards said. The woman, who is not British and was in her 20s at the time, was later given a tour of Buckingham Palace.

“We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes. We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures," Thames Valley police said in a statement.

“We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward. At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley police by either the lawyer [of the woman] or their client," the message continues.

