ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Ex-Prince Andrew Might Have Used Royal Air Force Bases to Meet Jeffrey Epstein as Former Prime Minister Urges Probe Source: mega The disgraced former prince was arrested on Thursday, February 19. Allie Fasanella Feb. 23 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly used taxpayer-funded jets and Royal Air Force (RAF) bases to meet Jeffrey Epstein. Documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed a private plane linked to the late pedophile landed at RAF Northolt in London — an airport used by senior members of the royal family and politicians — in March 2013. According to The Telegraph, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called for a police investigation into whether Andrew provided Epstein access to RAF bases following his 2008 conviction on charges of soliciting a child for prostitution.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor May Have Used RAF Bases for S-- Trafficking

Source: Department of Justice Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing accusations that he provided Jeffrey Epstein access to RAF bases before and after the latter's conviction for soliciting child prostitution.

The outlet reported that Brown, who wrote letters to six police forces urging a probe into the disgraced ex-prince's time as a trade envoy, also expressed concern about a flight Epstein took that landed at RAF Marham air base in Norfolk in December 2000. While the jet initially only carried the convicted s-- offender and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell on December 6, flight logs showed they picked up two additional passengers, with one of them listed only as "female," the next day. They then traveled to the royal family's Sandringham estate, where they were hosted by Andrew. It's believed the former Duke of York facilitated their access to the airport.

The Ministry of Defense Defended the Flights

Source: Department of Justice The former Duke of York hosted Jeffrey Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell at the family's Sandringham estate.

When questioned about the flights by the BBC in October 2025, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) stated, "It is standard practice for spare capacity at RAF airfields in the UK to be used for private or commercial aircraft, subject to fees which cover all costs." The MOD added that using RAF bases "is not automatic and will only be approved when there is no adverse impact to military aircraft and where approval would not interfere with the security or smooth running of the airfield." The department issued the same response when probed again on Sunday, February 22.

A Journalist Inquired About the Flight in 2011

Source: Department of Justice Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has demanded an investigation into the flights.

The Epstein files also revealed an 2011 email exchange between the dead financier and Maxwell after a Telegraph journalist inquired about Andrew arranging the flight. The convicted madame forwarded the reporter's message to Epstein, to which he responded, "just spoke to Larry [Visoski]...it's true," referring to his chief pilot at the time. Maxwell then replied, "S---."

Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?

Source: mega Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of all his royal titles over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.