Politics Ex-Trump Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer Sues DOJ for Unlawful Termination Over Secret Mel Gibson Gun Records, Court Docs Show Source: MEGA Former U.S. Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer alleges she was fired after refusing to recommend restoring Mel Gibson's gun rights. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 11 2026, Published 4:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Donald Trump Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer has filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Justice, claiming she was unlawfully terminated for refusing to grant a political favor by restoring actor Mel Gibson's gun rights. The legal battle highlights a clash between career civil service protections and political influence within the executive branch. In March 2025, leadership directed Oyer to add Gibson — a friend of President Donald Trump — to a vetted list of individuals recommended for firearm rights restoration.

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Elizabeth Oyer Clashes With Todd Blanche

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Oyer alleged Todd Blanche was involved in her termination, a claim he's denied.

Gibson lost his rights following a 2011 domestic violence conviction. Oyer refused to recommend him, citing public safety concerns regarding domestic violence offenders. Hours after submitting a memo outlining her refusal, Oyer was abruptly escorted from the building and handed a termination letter signed by then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Blanche has denied her claims, testifying during his confirmation hearings that he knew nothing about Gibson or the gun rights letter when he decided to fire her.

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Elizabeth Oyer Challenges Immediate Dismissal

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Oyer argued that her career civil service status entitled her to notice and an opportunity to respond before being fired.

He claimed her termination was tied to her performance, specifically regarding commutation recommendations made under the Biden administration. Oyer's lawsuit, filed in a D.C. federal court, challenges the validity of her dismissal on several legal fronts. As a career member of the Senior Executive Service, Oyer argues she was entitled to a 30-day notice, an opportunity to respond, and a detailed written explanation. Instead, she was terminated immediately.

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Source: MEGA Elizabeth Oyer claimed her firing violated constitutional protections.

The suit alleges her removal violated her First Amendment rights based on perceived political affiliation, as well as core separation-of-powers principles and Article II limits. Oyer argues her dismissal was invalid because Blanche, not the active Attorney General at the time, fired her. The legal tension intensified ahead of Oyer's scheduled testimony before a congressional hearing under a bicameral spotlight. According to Oyer, the DOJ invoked executive privilege and sent armed U.S. Marshals to her home Friday night to deliver a warning letter about the legal risks of her testimony.

Elizabeth Oyer Seeks Reinstatement

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Oyer is seeking reinstatement, back pay and restored benefits after challenging her termination from the Justice Department.