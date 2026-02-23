'Proof of Life' Needed in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Investigation, Expert Says
Feb. 23 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
The ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie has drawn attention to the critical issue of proof of life, as experts weigh in on the implications for her case.
Nancy, 84, was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Ariz., on February 1. The search has intensified following a ransom demand of $6 million, with a deadline set for February 9.
Dan Donovan, the Founder and Managing Partner of Stratoscope Holdings, emphasizes the importance of proof of life in kidnapping situations. He explained, “Ransom is often not paid without proof of life because paying without verification risks funding a crime with no chance of recovery.”
Donovan underscores that proof of life confirms the victim's status and validates the captors' control.
Retired FBI agent Scott Curtis supports Donovan’s perspective.
He warned Nancy’s family, including her daughters Savannah Guthrie, a co-host on Today, and Annie, as well as her son Camron, about the potential dangers of proceeding without evidence of Nancy’s well-being.
Scott stated, “I believe they haven’t received proof of life. You’re not going to make a ransom payment unless you have proof of life.”
The challenge of obtaining reliable proof is exacerbated by advancements in technology.
Scott cautioned against relying solely on visual evidence, stating, “There still could be some doubt in that proof of life, especially in this AI-generated world we’re living in now.”
He insisted that a video with audio and a definitive date stamp would be necessary to ensure authenticity.
- Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Abduction Has FBI 'Operating a 24-Hour Command Post' to Find Nancy Guthrie as Search Enters Second Week
- Nancy Guthrie Was Abducted in a 'Money-Making' Scheme by Mexican Drug Cartel, Private Investigator Claims
- Megyn Kelly Blasts Savannah Guthrie's Family for Not Holding Prayer Vigils or 'Joining in a Search' for Missing Mom Nancy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracey Walder noted that the decision to pay the ransom rests solely with Nancy’s family. She mentions that the family may not have received any photographic evidence of their mother’s condition. “I don’t think they ever received a picture or anything like that,” Tracy explained.
She empathizes with the family’s predicament, saying, “We don’t know what we would do in that situation.”
On February 10, the FBI released footage from Nancy’s doorbell camera, which captured a masked individual armed with what appeared to be a gun outside her home. The suspect attempted to obscure the camera’s view while wearing gloves and a backpack.
Later that day, a man from the neighboring town of Rio Rico was taken into custody for questioning but has since been released and maintains his innocence. The investigation remains active as authorities seek further leads.
Savannah has shared emotional messages on social media, expressing her hope for her mother’s return. “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home,” she wrote on Instagram. She urges anyone with information to contact law enforcement.