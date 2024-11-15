Shocking Twist: Family of 'Gossip Girl' Star Chanel Banks Claims Woman Police Found After She Went Missing Is Not the Actress
The story regarding the disappearance of Gossip Girl actress Chanel Banks has taken another twist.
As OK! reported, after her family alerted authorities they hadn't seen her for two weeks, the Los Angeles resident was allegedly found this week in Texas and posted on social media that she was unharmed and was trying to break free from her allegedly abusive relatives.
However, Banks' cousin Danielle-Tori Singh is insisting the woman police found is not the 36-year-old star.
"I have the still from Texas PD body cam footage that was shown to us on Monday Nov. 11 at the Pacific Police Station in LA. This is the woman they're telling us is Chanel. We have told them this is not Chanel," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "They didn't listen to us and closed the case."
"That's why @ohhheychanel won't post a video saying she's safe because it's not Chanel," Singh added, referring to the social media account that belongs to Banks and was updated after she was reportedly located.
After police claimed Banks was found, someone believed to have been Banks posted on her account to explain why she went off the grid.
"My name is Chanel Banks. I’m a 36-year-old American nobody, and for my entire life I have been silently carrying the pain of the ritual…abuse, manipulation, and outright endless torment I’ve endured continuously since I was a defenseless baby, at the hands of my own so-called family, whom are all so very 'concerned' about my current whereabouts," she shockingly wrote.
"I have met with the police and verified that not only am I okay, but I’m finally free," the Blue Bloods actress continued.
The star explained that her husband — who previously refused to help cops locate her — knew of her whereabouts, as she informed him she wanted to be baptized by one of her "favorite" pastors Robert Clancy.
"God said: I’m going to give you some money and I was shocked when it appeared just like He said," she penned. "Then He said: I want you to move. So I made my Exodus and took my Freedom Ride first class (on Spirit air no less) to the Promise Land."
The star said the family wouldn't ever allow her to make her own decisions, and on previous attempts to escape their grip, the brood would "falsify official government documents relaying lies concerning my mental health."
"I found out hours before leaving that not only my mother's family, but also my dear husband's, were vehemently pursuing a CONSERVATORSHIP ie complete legal control to silence me," Banks stated. "But I shall not be moved — ever. There will be no more lies. Everything in the darkness must come to light."