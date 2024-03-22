Body of Missing Springbreaker Riley Strain, 22, Found in Nashville River as 2-Week Search Comes to a Fatal End: Police Report

"The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown," the announcement posted to X (formerly named Twitter) read. "No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending."

Law enforcement's message came after officers received a call around 7:28 a.m. from an employee working at a nearby business, reporting their discovery of Strain's body after removing an object from the river, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake revealed during a press conference Friday morning.