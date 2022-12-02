Britney Spears Confusingly Tells Fans She 'Married' Herself Because She 'Got Bored': 'IS THIS CRAZY'

All just for fun? In a more confusing move than usual, Britney Spears told her 41.6 million Instagram followers that she decided to marry herself.

In the late hours of Thursday, December 1, the princess of pop re-uploaded a video she has shared several times before of herself showing off a silk nightgown while in her home. Smiling at the camera with her wedding veil on, she posed and swayed side-to-side as Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness" played along with the video.