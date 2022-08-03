Photoshop Fail: Khloe Kardashian Caught In Six-Pack Bikini Scandal

Khloé Kardashian has been showing off her Revenge Body as of late, but fans seem to think she has been using more than a strict diet and workout regimen to get her the results she's been flaunting.

The Revenge Body alum showed off her shrinking frame in a series of photos and videos to Instagram Tuesday, August 2, of her posing in the mirror while stunning in Good American's Denim Swim. And while many praised Kardashian's sexy snaps, others accused her of photoshopping abs on her stomach.