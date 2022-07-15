No Shocker Here Maralee Nichols Is 'Not Surprised' By Tristan Thompson Welcoming Second Child With Khloé Kardashian
Maralee Nichols was definitely not as shocked as the rest of the world that Tristan Thompson will be welcoming a second child via surrogate with ex Khloé Kardashian. The mother of the NBA star's son Theo, who was conceived while Thompson was still in a relationship with The Kardashians star, has been solely concerned with their baby boy despite his impending sibling.
“She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” an insider dished to Us Weekly adding that “navigating motherhood as a single mom” is her main priority right now.
As the Texas based fitness trainer handles all parenting duties solo, the athlete has apparently yet to meet his young son nor even reach out to offer help. “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” a source told the outlet last month. “He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”
As OK! reported, on Tuesday, July 12, a representative for Kardashian confirmed the former couple would be welcoming their second child, reportedly a baby boy, in the coming months.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the statement read. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
Despite expanding their family, the Good American cofounder and the former Celtics player, who already share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, have not spoken in months besides coordinating parenting duties.
"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," a source spilled of the ex-flames. "Khloe will have the baby full time. Khloe wants Tristian in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."
The impending bundle of joy, who was allegedly conceived in November before the cheating scandal broke in December, was something Kardashian had wanted for some time.
The two "have long said they wanted True to have a sibling, and Khloe even told her family she’d do it without Tristian if she needed to," the insider said.