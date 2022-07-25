What? Khloé Kardashian 'Still Loves' Tristan Thompson Despite Cheating & Baby Drama: Source
Amid the numerous cheating scandals and baby drama, Khloé Kardashian is still mourning the loss of her relationship with Tristan Thompson as they await the birth of their baby boy.
“I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again," an insider dished despite reports that the reality star is allegedly seeing another man. "This is really why the family is not shunning Tristan. They’re standing by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together."
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & NEW MYSTERY BEAU 'AREN'T SEEING EACH OTHER MORE THAN ONCE A WEEK,' DISHES SOURCE
“It’s just sad sometimes when you really want something to work," the source went on to explain of Thompson's cheating ways. “Khloé’s very open about the fact that she knows her life is public and that’s a choice she made — but still, it’s just hard to have this all play out in public.”
The Good American cofounder and Thompson were going to make the announcement about their second bundle of joy during season two of the family's Hulu show, but once it was revealed that the athlete was expecting a baby boy with Texas fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, things became complicated.
“Once it was determined that they’d be going through the pregnancy somewhat separately, word got out to too many people and they realized it was likely going to leak and that it would be hard to keep things secret before the September premiere," the source continued.
“Khloé always wanted True to have a little brother, that was her dream," the insider added. "When she and Tristan created the embryos together, they were very much in love, and Khloé was excited for the future."
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN’S FAMILY ‘DISTANCED THEMSELVES’ FROM CHEATING TRISTAN THOMPSON AFTER PATERNITY SCANDAL, STILL ‘SUPPORTIVE’ OF SISTER’S BABY NO.2 NEWS: SOURCE
When news of Thompson's affair broke, it was just Kardashian's tight knit circle that knew the former couple were expecting a baby in the coming year, so they kept their lips zipped.
“Her friends were so upset about the Tristan drama, and then those who were really in the loop knew that it was even more complicated because they had a baby on the way," the source said.
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian and Thompson had made the baby plans long before the tryst at his 30th birthday party was revealed. Since the former duo are not together at the moment, their son will reportedly be with the Revenge Body star full time.
