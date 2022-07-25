“It’s just sad sometimes when you really want something to work," the source went on to explain of Thompson's cheating ways. “Khloé’s very open about the fact that she knows her life is public and that’s a choice she made — but still, it’s just hard to have this all play out in public.”

The Good American cofounder and Thompson were going to make the announcement about their second bundle of joy during season two of the family's Hulu show, but once it was revealed that the athlete was expecting a baby boy with Texas fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, things became complicated.