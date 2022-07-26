Tristan Thompson Praises 'Princess' True Ahead Of Baby No. 2 With Khloé Kardashian

A doting dad? Tristan Thompson is proving to be a caring father — to True at least!

The womanizer — who shares several children with three different baby mamas — showed his and Khloé Kardashian's daughter, 4, some love on Instagram following his grueling paternity scandal. Taking to his Story Monday, July 25, Thompson posted a selfie of the father-daughter duo cheesing for the camera.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & NEW MYSTERY BEAU 'AREN'T SEEING EACH OTHER MORE THAN ONCE A WEEK,' DISHES SOURCE

"My princess," the NBA pro, 31, wrote alongside the loving snap.