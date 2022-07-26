Tristan Thompson Praises 'Princess' True Ahead Of Baby No. 2 With Khloé Kardashian
A doting dad? Tristan Thompson is proving to be a caring father — to True at least!
The womanizer — who shares several children with three different baby mamas — showed his and Khloé Kardashian's daughter, 4, some love on Instagram following his grueling paternity scandal. Taking to his Story Monday, July 25, Thompson posted a selfie of the father-daughter duo cheesing for the camera.
"My princess," the NBA pro, 31, wrote alongside the loving snap.
Thompson reunited with his youngster ahead of the arrival of the newest member of their family, as he and The Kardashians star, 38, are preparing to welcome their second child, an expectant baby boy, any day now after conceiving the baby via surrogate in November 2021.
Though Kardashian was looking forward to being a happy family-of-4 after the two secretly reconciled last year, Thompson put a wrench in those plans when he cheated on the reality star with a woman named Maralee Nichols, a scandal that made headlines in December 2021.
Nichols filed a paternity suit last summer, leading Thompson to demand a paternity test. Despite vehemently denying he fathered a child with Nichols, Kardashian's cheating ex confirmed he was baby Theo's dad via a January statement while apologizing to the mother of True for all he has put her through.
In his statement, Thompson lamented he was looking forward to amicably raising his child with Nichols, though it seems he didn't hold true to his word. Just last month, an insider spilled the athlete, "is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings. He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”
Meanwhile, Kardashian has nothing but positive things to say about her ex's parenting style, calling him a "great dad" to their daughter despite learning of his paternity scandal.
"One positive she's clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True," said a source of the Good American cofounder's thoughts on Thompson.