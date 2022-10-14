Looking For 'A Fresh Start': Mark Wahlberg Leaves $90 Million California Mansion 'To Give Kids A Better Life' In Nevada

“I want to be able to work from home,” stated the father-of-four during his guest appearance on CBS's The Talk on Tuesday October 11. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

The Ted actor emphasized his desire to create a better balance for both his career and his family.

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us," Wahlberg added about he and his wife of 13 years Rhea Durham's children: Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12.