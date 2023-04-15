Fans Mock Kim Kardashian After Pointing Out Embarrassing Alleged Photoshop Fail
Has Kim Kardashian lost a finger?!?
On Saturday, April 15, the Skims founder uploaded a mirror selfie of her in a beige bikini showing off her toned abs and hourglass figure. Following the post, fans quickly noticed there was something wrong about the image.
"I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn’t rain forever in LA," the reality TV star captioned the picture.
Fans quickly took to her comments section to point out the alleged photo editing fail.
"Wait where’s the middle finger?" a user asked referring to the fact that Kim seems to be missing a finger in the photo, while another said, "What’s happening with the fingers on her phone?"
A third person slammed the mom-of-four, saying, "I wonder if she realizes we know how badly her photos are photoshopped," while a fourth wrote, "The amount of editing is absurd. Just post a regular pic. Nobody cares…. You’re in your 40s."
However, the fails appeared to be never-ending. Other followers noticed it was not just her fingers that didn’t look right, but also the brunette beauty’s legs.
"The editing on the inner thighs is awful," one follower said, and a separate commenters replied, "Why are your inner thighs pixelated? 🤔"
While some decided to harp of her editing mishap, supporters praised Kim for her appearance in the snap. "Abs 🔥🔥🔥" someone said, while a second person added, "Wow! That gym is taking u to another level!!😍😍🔥🔥🔥"
Someone even labeled the billionaire a "Goddess" as they wrote, "You are absolutely stunning 🤩 boo!"
This was not the first time the Kardashian clan has been accused of editing their photos. Recently, fans wondered if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum edited her family members into their Christmas picture. The image included Kim, mom Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie from their Christmas Eve bash.
The 42-year-old later squashed the rumors after she uploaded a video showing that her mom and sisters were all actually present when the snap was captured.
Kim also notoriously photoshopped Khloé’s daughter True's face onto the body of Kylie’s kid, Stormi. The Good American cofounder then called her out for the editing error, to which Kim responded she "wasn’t going to mess up" her Instagram feed.