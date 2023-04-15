Fans Mock Kim Kardashian After Pointing Out Embarrassing Alleged Photoshop Fail

"I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn’t rain forever in LA," the reality TV star captioned the picture.

Fans quickly took to her comments section to point out the alleged photo editing fail.

"Wait where’s the middle finger?" a user asked referring to the fact that Kim seems to be missing a finger in the photo, while another said, "What’s happening with the fingers on her phone?"

A third person slammed the mom-of-four, saying, "I wonder if she realizes we know how badly her photos are photoshopped," while a fourth wrote, "The amount of editing is absurd. Just post a regular pic. Nobody cares…. You’re in your 40s."