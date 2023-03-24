Fans Grossed Out After Khloé Kardashian Straddles Sister Kim In Skimpy Swimwear: 'Giving Siblings Or Dating' — See Photos
Kim and Khloé Kardashian may have enjoyed their Mexican vacation a little too much.
On Thursday, March 23, the SKIMS founder, 42, took to Instagram with a series of photos of herself and her sister lounging by the pool, however, fans found some of their poses to be rather inappropriate.
"Kiki and Koko Take Cabo" the mother-of-four captioned the carousel of images of the pair, who were both showing off their flawless figures in flattering swimwear.
Kim sported a black string bikini, while Khloé, 38, styled a chic brown one-piece bathing suit. Both of The Kardashians stars donned a pair of their classic large-framed sunglasses and wore their hair fully down beneath the radiating sun.
In a few of the photos, Khloé was straddled over Kim in a way that some social media users mistook as seductive. A specific snap showcased the mom-of-two holding her older sister's leg up in the air, as Kim remained on her back with Khloé still hovering over her.
Fans were left freaked out by the dynamic duo's poses and took to the comments section of the Instagram post to address their concerns.
"Giving siblings or dating!!!" one user quipped, as another admitted they "couldn't imagine rolling around with my sister" while wearing little to no clothing, adding, "oh yea I forgot she's working hard."
"Two suggestive photos between sisters. This looks pretty bad," a third follower expressed, while a fourth joked, "knew it was only a matter of time before the sisters started doing each other!"
This isn't the first time Khloé got a little too close for comfort with one of her siblings.
During the series premiere of Kocktails With Khloé in 2016, the socialite's younger sister Kendall Jenner exposed an embarrassing story of a time Khloé was too intoxicated for the model's liking.
“Like two years ago — I mean it happens all the time — but it was someone's birthday at mom's house," Jenner recalled. "She was on one. She was so drunk."
"I’m going to bed in my room and you came in and you literally started humping me," the 818 Tequila founder shockingly admitted. "I’m not kidding. She literally got on me, [was] humping me, going crazy. Literally, I was like 'Khloé please get off of me.' I was begging people to get her off of me and she would not leave me alone."
"The next morning I had scratches down my hand, like scabs," Jenner continued of the crazy encounter.
"She’s exaggerating, OK," Khloé chimed in, however, Jenner insisted: "No I’m not kidding! I tweeted it remember?"
"I remember, I’m just trying to downplay it a little bit," Khloé confessed at the time.